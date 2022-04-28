Cricket
IPL 2022 Updated Points Table, Orange Cap And Purple Cap Standings After DC vs KKR on 28 April 2022

Delhi Capitals registered their fourth win in IPL 2022 on April 28
Mumbai, April 28: New entrants Gujarat Titans sit in the top spot on the IPL 2022 points table after 7 wins in 8 matches, while Rajasthan Royals take the second spot after winning 6 of their 8 matches.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore occupy the next three spots in third to fifth with 10 points. Punjab Kings have four wins in 8 matches.

Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals started the day with six points following 3 wins each from their matches so far this season. However, a 4-wicket win against KKR on Thursday (April 28), took DC above PBKS into sixth spot thanks to a superior net run rate (NRR).

Meanwhile the most successful sides Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians sit at the wrong end of the table. Five-time champions MI sit at the foot of the table with no wins in 8 matches, while four-time winners CSK occupy the ninth spot with 2 wins in 8 matches.

Here is a look at the updated IPL 2022 points table, orange cap and purple cap leaderboard after DC vs KKR on 28 April 2022:

Position Team Matches Won Lost Tied No Result Points Net Run Rate
1. Gujarat Titans 8 7 1 0 0 14 0.371
2. Rajasthan Royals 8 6 2 0 0 12 0.561
3. Sunrisers Hyderabad 8 5 3 0 0 10 0.600
4. Lucknow Super Giants 8 5 3 0 0 10 0.334
5. Royal Challengers Bangalore 9 5 4 0 0 10 -0.572
6. Delhi Capitals 8 4 4 0 0 8 0.695
7. Punjab Kings 8 4 4 0 0 8 -0.419
8. Kolkata Knight Riders 9 3 6 0 0 6 -0.006
9. Chennai Super Kings 8 2 6 0 0 4 -0.538
10. Mumbai Indians 8 0 8 0 0 0 -1.000
Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal lead the orange cap and purple cap tables
IPL 2022 Orange Cap Leaderboard

Position Player Matches Runs Highest Score Strike Rate 50s 100s
1. Jos Buttler (RR) 8 499 116 159.42 2 3
2. KL Rahul (LSG) 8 368 103* 147.79 1 2
3. Hardik Pandya (GT) 7 305 87* 137.38 3 0
4. Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS) 8 302 88* 132.45 2 0
5. Shreyas Iyer (KKR) 9 290 85 137.44 2 0
6. Abhishek Sharma (SRH) 8 285 75 131.33 2 0
7. Faf du Plessis (RCB) 9 278 96 128.11 2 0
8. Tilak Varma (MI) 8 272 61 140.20 2 0
9. David Warner (DC) 6 261 66 158.18 3 0
10. Prithvi Shaw (DC) 8 254 61 164.93 2 0

IPL 2022 Purple Cap Leaderboard

Position Player Matches Wickets Best Bowling Inning Economy Rate 4W+ Innings
1. Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) 8 18 5/40 7.09 2
2. Kuldeep Yadav (DC) 8 17 4/14 8.08 2
3. Umran Malik (SRH) 8 15 5/25 7.96 2
4. T Natarajan (SRH) 8 15 3/10 8.41 0
5. Umesh Yadav (KKR) 9 14 4/23 7.32 1
6. Dwayne Bravo (CSK) 8 14 3/20 8.73 0
7. Mohammed Shami (GT) 8 13 3/25 7.53 0
8. Wanindu Hasaranga (RCB) 9 13 4/20 8.16 1
9. Khaleel Ahmed (DC) 6 11 3/25 7.91 0
10. Avesh Khan (LSG) 7 11 4/24 8.28 1
