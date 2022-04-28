IPL 2022 Updated Points Table, Orange Cap And Purple Cap Standings After DC vs KKR on 28 April 2022

Mumbai, April 28: New entrants Gujarat Titans sit in the top spot on the IPL 2022 points table after 7 wins in 8 matches, while Rajasthan Royals take the second spot after winning 6 of their 8 matches.
Sunrisers Hyderabad, Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore occupy the next three spots in third to fifth with 10 points. Punjab Kings have four wins in 8 matches.
Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals started the day with six points following 3 wins each from their matches so far this season. However, a 4-wicket win against KKR on Thursday (April 28), took DC above PBKS into sixth spot thanks to a superior net run rate (NRR).
Meanwhile the most successful sides Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians sit at the wrong end of the table. Five-time champions MI sit at the foot of the table with no wins in 8 matches, while four-time winners CSK occupy the ninth spot with 2 wins in 8 matches.
Here is a look at the updated IPL 2022 points table, orange cap and purple cap leaderboard after DC vs KKR on 28 April 2022:
|Position
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|No Result
|Points
|Net Run Rate
|1.
|Gujarat Titans
|8
|7
|1
|0
|0
|14
|0.371
|2.
|Rajasthan Royals
|8
|6
|2
|0
|0
|12
|0.561
|3.
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|8
|5
|3
|0
|0
|10
|0.600
|4.
|Lucknow Super Giants
|8
|5
|3
|0
|0
|10
|0.334
|5.
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|9
|5
|4
|0
|0
|10
|-0.572
|6.
|Delhi Capitals
|8
|4
|4
|0
|0
|8
|0.695
|7.
|Punjab Kings
|8
|4
|4
|0
|0
|8
|-0.419
|8.
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|9
|3
|6
|0
|0
|6
|-0.006
|9.
|Chennai Super Kings
|8
|2
|6
|0
|0
|4
|-0.538
|10.
|Mumbai Indians
|8
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|-1.000
IPL 2022 Orange Cap Leaderboard
|Position
|Player
|Matches
|Runs
|Highest Score
|Strike Rate
|50s
|100s
|1.
|Jos Buttler (RR)
|8
|499
|116
|159.42
|2
|3
|2.
|KL Rahul (LSG)
|8
|368
|103*
|147.79
|1
|2
|3.
|Hardik Pandya (GT)
|7
|305
|87*
|137.38
|3
|0
|4.
|Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS)
|8
|302
|88*
|132.45
|2
|0
|5.
|Shreyas Iyer (KKR)
|9
|290
|85
|137.44
|2
|0
|6.
|Abhishek Sharma (SRH)
|8
|285
|75
|131.33
|2
|0
|7.
|Faf du Plessis (RCB)
|9
|278
|96
|128.11
|2
|0
|8.
|Tilak Varma (MI)
|8
|272
|61
|140.20
|2
|0
|9.
|David Warner (DC)
|6
|261
|66
|158.18
|3
|0
|10.
|Prithvi Shaw (DC)
|8
|254
|61
|164.93
|2
|0
IPL 2022 Purple Cap Leaderboard
|Position
|Player
|Matches
|Wickets
|Best Bowling Inning
|Economy Rate
|4W+ Innings
|1.
|Yuzvendra Chahal (RR)
|8
|18
|5/40
|7.09
|2
|2.
|Kuldeep Yadav (DC)
|8
|17
|4/14
|8.08
|2
|3.
|Umran Malik (SRH)
|8
|15
|5/25
|7.96
|2
|4.
|T Natarajan (SRH)
|8
|15
|3/10
|8.41
|0
|5.
|Umesh Yadav (KKR)
|9
|14
|4/23
|7.32
|1
|6.
|Dwayne Bravo (CSK)
|8
|14
|3/20
|8.73
|0
|7.
|Mohammed Shami (GT)
|8
|13
|3/25
|7.53
|0
|8.
|Wanindu Hasaranga (RCB)
|9
|13
|4/20
|8.16
|1
|9.
|Khaleel Ahmed (DC)
|6
|11
|3/25
|7.91
|0
|10.
|Avesh Khan (LSG)
|7
|11
|4/24
|8.28
|1
