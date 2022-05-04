IPL 2022 Updated Points Table, Orange Cap And Purple Cap Standings After GT vs PBKS on 03 May 2022

Rajasthan Royals sit in the third position with 6 wins in 10 matches, while Sunrisers Hyderabad sit in fourth with 5 wins in 9 matches and a better net run rate (NRR).

PBKS' 8-wicket win over GT on Tuesday (May 3) took them to 10 points in 10 matches and also above Royal Challengers Bangalore to fifth place thanks to their superior NRR.

Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders occupy the next two spots followed by the most successful sides in IPL. Defending champions Chennai Super Kings and record champions Mumbai Indians are at the wrong end of the table in ninth and tenth respectively.

Here is a look at the updated IPL 2022 points table, orange cap and purple cap leaderboard after GT vs PBKS on 03 May 2022:

Position Team Matches Won Lost Tied No Result Points Net Run Rate 1. Gujarat Titans 10 8 2 0 0 16 0.158 2. Lucknow Super Giants 10 7 3 0 0 14 0.397 3. Rajasthan Royals 10 6 4 0 0 12 0.340 4. Sunrisers Hyderabad 9 5 4 0 0 10 0.471 5. Punjab Kings 10 5 5 0 0 10 -0.229 6. Royal Challengers Bangalore 10 5 5 0 0 10 -0.558 7. Delhi Capitals 9 4 5 0 0 8 0.587 8. Kolkata Knight Riders 10 4 6 0 0 8 0.060 9. Chennai Super Kings 9 3 6 0 0 6 -0.407 10. Mumbai Indians 9 1 8 0 0 2 -0.836

IPL 2022 Orange Cap Leaderboard

Position Player Matches Runs Highest Score Strike Rate 50s 100s 1. Jos Buttler (RR) 10 588 116 150.76 3 3 2. KL Rahul (LSG) 10 451 103* 145.01 2 2 3. Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS) 10 369 88* 124.66 3 0 4. Abhishek Sharma (SRH) 9 324 75 134.43 2 0 5. Shreyas Iyer (KKR) 10 324 85 133.33 2 0 6. Hardik Pandya (GT) 9 309 87* 132.05 3 0 7. Tilak Varma (MI) 9 307 61 137.05 2 0 8. Sanju Samson (RR) 10 298 96 153.60 2 0 9. Quinton de Kock (LSG) 10 294 80 134.24 2 0 10. Liam Livingstone (PBKS) 10 293 64 186.62 3 0

IPL 2022 Purple Cap Leaderboard

Position Player Matches Wickets Best Bowling Inning Economy Rate 4W+ Innings 1. Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) 10 18 5/40 7.27 2 2. Kuldeep Yadav (DC) 9 17 4/14 8.23 2 3. Kagiso Rabada (PBKS) 9 17 4/33 8.27 2 4. T Natarajan (SRH) 9 17 3/10 8.65 0 5. Umesh Yadav (KKR) 10 15 4/23 7.15 1 6. Wanindu Hasaranga (RCB) 10 15 4/20 8.02 1 7. Mohammed Shami (GT) 10 15 3/25 8.07 0 8. Umran Malik (SRH) 9 15 5/25 8.44 2 9. Dwayne Bravo (CSK) 8 14 3/20 8.73 0 10. Rahul Chahar (PBKS) 10 12 3/25 7.57 0