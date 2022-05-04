IPL 2022 Updated Points Table, Orange Cap And Purple Cap Standings After GT vs PBKS on 03 May 2022

Mumbai, May 4: New entrants Gujarat Titans sit at the top of the IPL 2022 points table despite a defeat to Punjab Kings as they have won 8 in 10 matches, while fellow newcomers Lucknow Super Giants sit in the second position with 7 wins in 10 matches.
Rajasthan Royals sit in the third position with 6 wins in 10 matches, while Sunrisers Hyderabad sit in fourth with 5 wins in 9 matches and a better net run rate (NRR).
PBKS' 8-wicket win over GT on Tuesday (May 3) took them to 10 points in 10 matches and also above Royal Challengers Bangalore to fifth place thanks to their superior NRR.
Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders occupy the next two spots followed by the most successful sides in IPL. Defending champions Chennai Super Kings and record champions Mumbai Indians are at the wrong end of the table in ninth and tenth respectively.
Here is a look at the updated IPL 2022 points table, orange cap and purple cap leaderboard after GT vs PBKS on 03 May 2022:
|Position
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|No Result
|Points
|Net Run Rate
|1.
|Gujarat Titans
|10
|8
|2
|0
|0
|16
|0.158
|2.
|Lucknow Super Giants
|10
|7
|3
|0
|0
|14
|0.397
|3.
|Rajasthan Royals
|10
|6
|4
|0
|0
|12
|0.340
|4.
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|9
|5
|4
|0
|0
|10
|0.471
|5.
|Punjab Kings
|10
|5
|5
|0
|0
|10
|-0.229
|6.
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|10
|5
|5
|0
|0
|10
|-0.558
|7.
|Delhi Capitals
|9
|4
|5
|0
|0
|8
|0.587
|8.
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|10
|4
|6
|0
|0
|8
|0.060
|9.
|Chennai Super Kings
|9
|3
|6
|0
|0
|6
|-0.407
|10.
|Mumbai Indians
|9
|1
|8
|0
|0
|2
|-0.836
IPL 2022 Orange Cap Leaderboard
|Position
|Player
|Matches
|Runs
|Highest Score
|Strike Rate
|50s
|100s
|1.
|Jos Buttler (RR)
|10
|588
|116
|150.76
|3
|3
|2.
|KL Rahul (LSG)
|10
|451
|103*
|145.01
|2
|2
|3.
|Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS)
|10
|369
|88*
|124.66
|3
|0
|4.
|Abhishek Sharma (SRH)
|9
|324
|75
|134.43
|2
|0
|5.
|Shreyas Iyer (KKR)
|10
|324
|85
|133.33
|2
|0
|6.
|Hardik Pandya (GT)
|9
|309
|87*
|132.05
|3
|0
|7.
|Tilak Varma (MI)
|9
|307
|61
|137.05
|2
|0
|8.
|Sanju Samson (RR)
|10
|298
|96
|153.60
|2
|0
|9.
|Quinton de Kock (LSG)
|10
|294
|80
|134.24
|2
|0
|10.
|Liam Livingstone (PBKS)
|10
|293
|64
|186.62
|3
|0
IPL 2022 Purple Cap Leaderboard
|Position
|Player
|Matches
|Wickets
|Best Bowling Inning
|Economy Rate
|4W+ Innings
|1.
|Yuzvendra Chahal (RR)
|10
|18
|5/40
|7.27
|2
|2.
|Kuldeep Yadav (DC)
|9
|17
|4/14
|8.23
|2
|3.
|Kagiso Rabada (PBKS)
|9
|17
|4/33
|8.27
|2
|4.
|T Natarajan (SRH)
|9
|17
|3/10
|8.65
|0
|5.
|Umesh Yadav (KKR)
|10
|15
|4/23
|7.15
|1
|6.
|Wanindu Hasaranga (RCB)
|10
|15
|4/20
|8.02
|1
|7.
|Mohammed Shami (GT)
|10
|15
|3/25
|8.07
|0
|8.
|Umran Malik (SRH)
|9
|15
|5/25
|8.44
|2
|9.
|Dwayne Bravo (CSK)
|8
|14
|3/20
|8.73
|0
|10.
|Rahul Chahar (PBKS)
|10
|12
|3/25
|7.57
|0
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.