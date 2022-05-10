IPL 2022: Who is R Sai Kishore? IPL Price, Stats, Interesting Fact - All You Need To Know About GT spinner

The left-arm spinner - who is now a regular face in his state team across all formats - had to wait for almost three seasons to finally get his debut cap.

Date of Birth: Nov 6, 1996

Place: Chennai

Interesting facts:

He first came into the spotlight after his performance in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) for his franchise Chepauk Super Gillies in 2017.

After establishing himself as a chief architect for the Tamil Nadu side in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, the wiry framed left-arm orthodox spinner was picked by Chennai Super Kings during IPL 2020 Auction. CSK picked him up for Rs 20 lakh.

While speaking with MyKhel after being bought by CSK in December 2019, Sai Kishore said, "Yes, I was expecting that some team will pick me up during the auction and I am really glad that CSK picked me up. It's a special feeling because from my childhood I have been cheering for the side and to be a part of the CSK side feels very special."

He even expressed his excitement at the prospects of sharing the dressing room with MS Dhoni and learning from the best in the business.

He was part of the side till the IPL 2021 before getting released by the defending champions ahead of the mega auction in IPL 2022.

The 25-year-old cricketer was picked up by IPL newbies Gujarat Titans at the auction after the debutants placed a bid of Rs 3 crore for him.

Ahead of Team India's limited-overs series in Sri Lanka in 2021, he was named as one of the five net bowlers. Later, when the Indian squad was hit by COVID-19 cases, he was added to the main squad for the last two T20Is.

For the T20I series against West Indies in January 2022, he was named as one of two standby players in India's T20I squad.

Stats

Sai Kishore has so far scalped 43 wickets in 38 games in T20s and bowled at an impressive 5.46. The Tamil Nadu cricketer has played 33 List A games and picked up 54 wickets. He has 59 First-Class wickets in 20 games for Tamil Nadu.