IPL 2022: Will Suryakumar Yadav Play MI vs DC IPL Match on March 27? Here's the update

Yadav, one of the four players retained by Mumbai Indians, sustained the injury during the T20I series between India and West Indies last month and the right-handed batsman subsequently missed the assignment against Sri Lanka.

"Surya is currently at the NCA doing his rehabilitation. He is well on his way to recovery but there is a possibility that his participation in the opening game will be a real touch and go affair," a senior BCCI source privy to developments was quoted by PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Hardik Pandya, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Chahar Fitness Update: Will they play in IPL 2022?

"So there could be a possibility that he might be advised by the board's medical team to not risk playing the opener," he added.

For MI, Yadav is the most important batter apart from skipper Rohit Sharma and their Rs 15.25 crore 'buy-back' Ishan Kishan. Hence, there is no way that even the MI team management would take any risk as they have a larger picture to look at.

MI have a five-day gap after their first game and they next play Rajasthan Royals on April 2. It is believed that the 360 degree power-hitter will be good to go by then.

"I think by the second MI game, he would be 100 per cent match fit. It is likely to be more of a precautionary measure if he doesn't play the first game," the source added.

Yadav was in fantastic form during the T20 series against the West Indies where he won the 'Player of the Series' award.

Captain Rohit and his India deputy Jasprit Bumrah have joined the Mumbai Indians' squad in Mumbai on Tuesday (March 15) a day after winning the Test series against Sri Lanka. Rohit Sharma-led Indian side wrapped up the Pink Ball Test in Bengaluru within three days to win the two-match series 2-nil. Rohit's first assignment as India captain in Test whites ended on an emphatic note with this victory for he is yet to taste a defeat in the year 2022.