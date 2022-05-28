IPL 2023 Auction Date, Retention Rules, Remaining Purse, Teams List - All You Need To Know

The 15th edition of the tournament was the longest in its history in terms of the number of days. The IPL 2022 was a 65-day affair. With the introduction of two new teams this year, the tournament became a 10-team affair and it will continue to be the same in IPL 2023.

Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants were the two new franchises introduced in IPL 2022 and both the teams ended up qualifying for the playoffs in their debut season.

IPL 2023: Start Date, Host Country, Auction, Teams List - All You Need To Know

They even gave a run for their money to the perennial champions like Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings in their debut season. Consequently, it was the first instance in the history of the IPL when both CSK and MI didn't feature in the playoffs stages. Such was the level of competition in the IPL 2022.

IPL 2022 mega auction was held on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru and as many as 600 cricketers went at the auction table as the 10 franchises build their squads.

For IPL 2022, the final list that was released by the BCCI comprised 228 capped players, 355 uncapped players and 7 players from Associate Nations. A total of 370 Indian players and 220 overseas players were up for grab in the auction.

During the two-day bidding process, 204 players were sold and INR 5,51,70,00,000 was splurged amongst the ten franchises.

Young Indian cricketers dominated the proceedings at the auction, with Ishan Kishan attracting the topmost bid of INR 15.25 Crore which saw him return to Mumbai Indians.

India pacer Deepak Chahar was rebought by his former franchise, Chennai Super Kings for INR 14 crore and became the most expensive Indian pace bowler to be ever bought at the IPL Auction.

Two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders splurged a whopping 12.25 crore for Shreyas Iyer and bought the stylish right-handed batter. Iyer even was appointed the captain of the side.

Franchises broke the bank for T20 specialists such as Liam Livingstone, Wanindu Hasaranga, Nicholas Pooran, Shardul Thakur and Lockie Ferguson as all of them attracted bids in excess of INR 10 crore. Avesh Khan became the most expensive uncapped player in the history of the IPL after newbies Lucknow Super Giant placed a bid of INR 10 Crore against his name.

IPL 2023 Retention & Release Rules

With most of the teams going after several good players in the IPL 2022 Auction, they might want to retain to their key players and give them another chance in IPL 2023. However, the teams that didn't do well in the league stages will release a few players in the auction pool and put some money in their wallets.

At the IPL 2023 Auction, the franchises will then aim to buy some players from the pool to strengthen their squad for the next edition.

Right to match card

After doing away with the RTM (Right to Match) card during the mega auction for IPL 2022, the feature might make a comeback in the IPL 2023 Auction. This feature will allow the franchises to buy back a player - it had decided to not retain ahead of the auction - from the auction pool, matching the highest bid.

Each team can have a maximum of 25 players, including a maximum of 8 overseas players, and a minimum of 18 players in their full squad post-auction.

IPL trade window

Before sending their final list of retained and released players to the IPL Governing Council, the franchises will have an option to trade players between themselves. So, we might see a few players being traded to the other before the retention process begins. Generally, the IPL trade window opens a couple of months before the auction a close a month before the date of auction.

Auction date:

The IPL 2023 will see a mini-auction as the franchises will release a few players from their squad to do some fine-tuning. The IPL Auction process for the 2023 season might be conducted in the month of December. Or it might be held in the month of February 2023 as was the case in 2022. However, an official announcement from IPL Governing Council will be made at a later date.