IPL 2023 Auction: Five Players Gujarat Titans Should Buy On December 23

1. Reece Topley (Base Price: Rs 75 Lakhs)
The England pacer had a great year in the international stage until an injury ruled him out of the T20 World Cup, which his country won last month. With Ashish Nehra in the Titans coaching staff, a left-arm pacer will be a tempting option and Topley will be a good pick especially in the T20 format.
Ideal Price: Rs 75 Lakhs to Rs 3 Crore
2. Jaydev Unadkat (Base Price: Rs 50 Lakhs)
Like Topley, Unadkat also adds the left arm pace option for Gujarat Titans. Plus, Unadkat is an experienced candidate for Nehra and co, who have expressed their desire to add pace bowling options to the squad. The Saurashtra captain, who has continued to have a successful domestic season, will also be an Indian player, making him an easier option to pick compared to the restricted overseas slots in the playing 11.
Ideal Price: Rs 1-4 Crore
3. Dushmanta Chameera (Base Price: Rs 50 Lakhs)
The Sri Lankan speedster will be a similar option to Lockie Ferguson. If fit, Chameera will be a definite starter for any team in the shortest format and for GT, he will be a good alternative to Alzarri Joseph or can also play alongside the West Indies quick. However, Chameera's fitness will be something to consider as the pacer, who played for Lucknow Super Giants last season, has missed action for most part of the year.
Ideal Price: Rs 50 Lakhs to Rs 2.50 Crore
4. Wayne Parnell (Base Price: Rs 75 Lakhs)
The South African all-rounder has been part of the IPL before, but has failed to make an impact at the two franchises he has represented. However, he has been consistent for the Proteas in the past two years, making him an option to be considered for many teams, including Gujarat Titans, who may add a left arm pacer to their ranks. Parnell can also contribute with the bat in the lower-order.
Ideal Price: Rs 75 Lakhs to Rs 4 Crores
5. Vaibhav Arora (Base Price: Rs 20 Lakh)
The uncapped Indian pacer Arora was part of the Punjab Kings franchise last season and performed whenever given an opportunity. The Himachal Pradesh bowler will be a good fit to work under the guidance of Nehra. Titans, however, may face competition from other teams for the uncapped pacer.
Ideal Price: Rs 20 Lakhs to Rs 2 Crore