IPL 2023 Auction: Players List, Remaining Purse, Slots, Date, Start Time, Telecast and Live Streaming Info

By

A total of 405 cricketers will go under the hammer during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 Auction, which is going to held for the first-time ever in Kochi on December 23rd, 2022.

As per the release from BCCI, a total of 369 players were shortlisted by 10 teams from the initial list of 991 players and thirty six additional players were later added on the request made by teams.

Out of 405 players, 273 are Indians and 132 are overseas players of which 4 players are from associate nations. The total capped players are 119, uncapped players are 282 and 4 from associate nations.

A maximum of 87 slots can be filled during the IPL 2023 auction with up to 30 being slotted for overseas players.

INR 2 crore is the highest reserve price with 19 overseas players choosing to be slotted in the highest bracket. 11 players are in the auction list with a base price of INR 1.5 crore.

Manish Pandey and Mayank Agarwal are the two Indian players in the list of 20 cricketers with a base price of INR 1 crore, while England duo Sam Curran and Ben Stokes have registered themselves for the Rs 2 Crore base price.

The Auction will start at 2:30 PM IST on December 23, and the telecast will be available on Star Sports Network - Star Sports 1, while live streaming will be available on Jio Cinema.

Here is all you need to know about the IPL 2023 Auction:

IPL 2023 Squad Size, Remaining Purse, Slots and Money Spent

Team Squad Size Overseas Players Total Spent Remaining Purse Remaining Slots Overseas Slots
Chennai Super Kings 18 6 74.55 20.45 7 2
Delhi Capitals 20 6 75.55 19.45 5 2
Gujarat Titans 18 5 75.75 19.25 7 3
Kolkata Knight Riders 14 5 87.95 7.05 11 3
Lucknow Super Giants 15 4 71.65 23.35 10 4
Mumai Indians 16 5 74.45 20.55 9 3
Punjab Kings 16 5 62.8 32.2 9 3
Royal Challengers Bangalore 18 6 86.25 8.75 7 2
Rajasthan Royals 16 4 81.8 13.2 9 4
Sunrisers Hyderabad 12 4 52.75 42.25 13 4

IPL 2023 Auction Players List

Serial No. Set No. Player Country Role C/UC/A Base Price in INR Lakhs
1 1 Mayank Agarwal India Batter Capped 100
2 1 Harry Brook England Batter Capped 150
3 1 Ajinkya Rahane India Batter Capped 50
4 1 Joe Root England Batter Capped 100
5 1 Rilee Rossouw South Africa Batter Capped 200
6 1 Kane Williamson New Zealand Batter Capped 200
7 2 Sam Curran England All Rounder Capped 200
8 2 Cameron Green Australia All Rounder Capped 200
9 2 Shakib Al Hasan Bangladesh All Rounder Capped 150
10 2 Jason Holder West Indies All Rounder Capped 200
11 2 Sikandar Raza Zimbabwe All Rounder Capped 50
12 2 Odean Smith West Indies All Rounder Capped 50
13 2 Ben Stokes England All Rounder Capped 200
14 3 Tom Banton England Wicketkeeper Capped 200
15 3 Litton Das Bangladesh Wicketkeeper Capped 50
16 3 Heinrich Klaasen South Africa Wicketkeeper Capped 100
17 3 Kusal Mendis Sri Lanka Wicketkeeper Capped 50
18 3 Nicholas Pooran West Indies Wicketkeeper Capped 200
19 3 Phil Salt England Wicketkeeper Capped 200
20 4 Chris Jordan England Bowler Capped 200
21 4 Adam Milne New Zealand Bowler Capped 200
22 4 Jhye Richardson Australia Bowler Capped 150
23 4 Ishant Sharma India Bowler Capped 50
24 4 Reece Topley England Bowler Capped 75
25 4 Jaydev Unadkat India Bowler Capped 50
26 5 Akeal Hosein West Indies Bowler Capped 100
27 5 Mayank Markande India Bowler Capped 50
28 5 Mujeeb Rahman Afghanistan Bowler Capped 100
29 5 Adil Rashid England Bowler Capped 200
30 5 Tabraiz Shamsi South Africa Bowler Capped 100
31 5 Adam Zampa Australia Bowler Capped 150
32 6 Shubham Khajuria India Batter Uncapped 20
33 6 Rohan Kunnummal India Batter Uncapped 20
34 6 Chethan L.R. India Batter Uncapped 20
35 6 Shaik Rasheed India Batter Uncapped 20
36 6 Anmolpreet Singh India Batter Uncapped 20
37 6 Himmat Singh India Batter Uncapped 20
38 7 Corbin Bosch South Africa All Rounder Uncapped 20
39 7 Priyam Garg India All Rounder Uncapped 20
40 7 Saurabh Kumar India All Rounder Uncapped 20
41 7 Vivrant Sharma India All Rounder Uncapped 20
42 7 Nishant Sindhu India All Rounder Uncapped 20
43 7 Sanvir Singh India All Rounder Uncapped 20
44 7 Shashank Singh India All Rounder Uncapped 20
45 7 Samarth Vyas India All Rounder Uncapped 20
46 8 K.S. Bharat India Wicketkeeper Uncapped 20
47 8 Mohammed Azharuddeen India Wicketkeeper Uncapped 20
48 8 Dinesh Bana India Wicketkeeper Uncapped 20
49 8 Abhimanyu Easwaran India Wicketkeeper Uncapped 20
50 8 N. Jagadeesan India Wicketkeeper Uncapped 20
51 8 Sumit Kumar India Wicketkeeper Uncapped 20
52 8 Upendra Singh Yadav India Wicketkeeper Uncapped 20
53 9 Vaibhav Arora India Bowler Uncapped 20
54 9 K.M. Asif India Bowler Uncapped 30
55 9 Mukesh Kumar India Bowler Uncapped 20
56 9 Shivam Mavi India Bowler Uncapped 40
57 9 Lance Morris Australia Bowler Uncapped 30
58 9 Yash Thakur India Bowler Uncapped 20
59 9 Mujtaba Yousuf India Bowler Uncapped 20
60 10 Murugan Ashwin India Bowler Uncapped 20
61 10 Chintal Gandhi India Bowler Uncapped 20
62 10 Shreyas Gopal India Bowler Uncapped 20
63 10 S Midhun India Bowler Uncapped 20
64 10 Izharulhuq Naveed Afghanistan Bowler Uncapped 20
65 10 Himanshu Sharma India Bowler Uncapped 20
66 11 Travis Head Australia Batter Capped 200
67 11 Will Jacks England Batter Capped 150
68 11 Dawid Malan England Batter Capped 150
69 11 Manish Pandey India Batter Capped 100
70 11 Sherfane Rutherford West Indies Batter Capped 150
71 11 Mandeep Singh India Batter Capped 50
72 11 Paul Stirling Ireland Batter Capped 50
73 11 Rassie Van Der Dussen South Africa Batter Capped 200
74 12 Daryl Mitchell New Zealand All Rounder Capped 100
75 12 Mohammad Nabi Afghanistan All Rounder Capped 100
76 12 Jimmy Neesham New Zealand All Rounder Capped 200
77 12 Wayne Parnell South Africa All Rounder Capped 75
78 12 Daniel Sams Australia All Rounder Capped 75
79 12 Dasun Shanaka Sri Lanka All Rounder Capped 50
80 12 Romario Shepherd West Indies All Rounder Capped 50
81 13 Taskin Ahmed Bangladesh Bowler Capped 50
82 13 Dushmanta Chameera Sri Lanka Bowler Capped 50
83 13 Kyle Jamieson New Zealand Bowler Capped 100
84 13 Riley Meredith Australia Bowler Capped 150
85 13 Blessing Muzarabani Zimbabwe Bowler Capped 50
86 13 Sandeep Sharma India Bowler Capped 50
87 14 Johnson Charles West Indies Wicketkeeper Capped 50
88 14 Andre Fletcher West Indies Wicketkeeper Capped 50
89 14 Shai Hope West Indies Wicketkeeper Capped 100
90 14 Tom Latham New Zealand Wicketkeeper Capped 100
91 14 Ben Mcdermott Australia Wicketkeeper Capped 50
92 14 Joshua Philippe Australia Wicketkeeper Capped 75
93 14 Lorcan Tucker Ireland Wicketkeeper Capped 50
94 15 Piyush Chawla India Bowler Capped 50
95 15 Amit Mishra India Bowler Capped 50
96 15 Shahbaz Nadeem India Bowler Capped 50
97 15 Ish Sodhi New Zealand Bowler Capped 75
98 16 Sachin Baby India Batter Uncapped 20
99 16 Harpreet Bhatia India Batter Uncapped 20
100 16 Ashwin Hebbar India Batter Uncapped 20
101 16 Pukhraj Mann India Batter Uncapped 20
102 16 Akshat Raghuwanshi India Batter Uncapped 20
103 16 Himanshu Rana India Batter Uncapped 20
104 16 Shoun Roger India Batter Uncapped 20
105 16 Virat Singh India Batter Uncapped 20
106 16 Will Smeed England Batter Uncapped 40
107 16 Apoorv Wankhade India Batter Uncapped 30
108 17 Manoj Bhandage India All Rounder Uncapped 20
109 17 Gerald Coetzee South Africa All Rounder Uncapped 20
110 17 Mayank Dagar India All Rounder Uncapped 20
111 17 Duan Jansen South Africa All Rounder Uncapped 20
112 17 Evan Jones South Africa All Rounder Uncapped 20
113 17 Prerak Mankad India All Rounder Uncapped 20
114 17 Abid Mushtaq India All Rounder Uncapped 20
115 17 Suryansh Shedge India All Rounder Uncapped 20
116 17 Jagadeesha Suchith India All Rounder Uncapped 20
117 17 Akash Vashisht India All Rounder Uncapped 20
118 18 Ricky Bhui India Wicketkeeper Uncapped 20
119 18 Donovan Ferreira South Africa Wicketkeeper Uncapped 20
120 18 Baba Indrajith India Wicketkeeper Uncapped 20
121 18 Sheldon Jackson India Wicketkeeper Uncapped 20
122 18 Aryan Juyal India Wicketkeeper Uncapped 20
123 18 Urvil Patel India Wicketkeeper Uncapped 20
124 18 Kirant Shinde India Wicketkeeper Uncapped 20
125 18 Luvnith Sisodia India Wicketkeeper Uncapped 20
126 18 Vishnu Solanki India Wicketkeeper Uncapped 20
127 18 Vishnu Vinod India Wicketkeeper Uncapped 20
128 19 Aniket Choudhary India Bowler Uncapped 30
129 19 Vidwath Kaverappa India Bowler Uncapped 20
130 19 Rajan Kumar India Bowler Uncapped 20
131 19 Ravi Kumar India Bowler Uncapped 20
132 19 Sushant Mishra India Bowler Uncapped 20
133 19 Arzan Nagwaswalla India Bowler Uncapped 20
134 19 Ishan Porel India Bowler Uncapped 20
135 19 Akash Singh India Bowler Uncapped 20
136 19 Basil Thampi India Bowler Uncapped 20
137 19 Paul Van Meekeren Netherland Bowler Associate 20
138 19 Vyshak Vijay Kumar India Bowler Uncapped 20
139 20 S.Ajith Ram India Bowler Uncapped 20
140 20 Satyajeet Bachhav India Bowler Uncapped 20
141 20 Tejas Baroka India Bowler Uncapped 20
142 20 Yuvraj Chudasama India Bowler Uncapped 20
143 20 Peter Hatzoglou Australia Bowler Uncapped 20
144 20 Karthik Meiyappan UAE Bowler Associate 20
145 20 Suyash Sharma India Bowler Uncapped 20
146 20 Shivam Sharma India Bowler Uncapped 20
147 21 Reeza Hendricks South Africa Batter Capped 50
148 21 Christiaan Jonker South Africa Batter Capped 50
149 21 Brandon King West Indies Batter Capped 50
150 21 Chris Lynn Australia Batter Capped 200
151 21 Karun Nair India Batter Capped 50
152 21 Pathum Nissaanka Sri Lanka Batter Capped 50
153 21 Jason Roy England Batter Capped 150
154 21 Gurkeerat Singh India Batter Capped 50
155 21 Harry Tector Ireland Batter Capped 50
156 21 Najibullah Zadran Afghanistan Batter Capped 50
157 22 Sean Abbott Australia All Rounder Capped 150
158 22 Qais Ahmad Afghanistan All Rounder Capped 50
159 22 Charith Asalanka Sri Lanka All Rounder Capped 50
160 22 Michael Bracewell New Zealand All Rounder Capped 100
161 22 Dominic Drakes West Indies All Rounder Capped 50
162 22 George Garton England All Rounder Capped 50
163 22 Chamika Karunaratne Sri Lanka All Rounder Capped 50
164 22 Jamie Overton England All Rounder Capped 200
165 22 Sandeep Warrier India All Rounder Capped 50
166 23 Ben Dwarshuis Australia Bowler Capped 50
167 23 Richard Gleeson England Bowler Capped 50
168 23 Naveen Ul Haq Afghanistan Bowler Capped 50
169 23 Lahiru Kumara Sri Lanka Bowler Capped 50
170 23 Joshua Little Ireland Bowler Capped 50
171 23 Dilshan Madushanka Sri Lanka Bowler Capped 50
172 23 Mohit Sharma India Bowler Capped 50
173 23 Billy Stanlake Australia Bowler Capped 50
174 23 Andrew Tye Australia Bowler Capped 100
175 23 Luke Wood England Bowler Capped 100
176 24 Priyansh Arya India Batter Uncapped 20
177 24 Matthew Breetzke South Africa Batter Uncapped 20
178 24 Shivam Chauhan India Batter Uncapped 20
179 24 Rahul Gahlaut India Batter Uncapped 20
180 24 Sudip Gharami India Batter Uncapped 20
181 24 C. Hari Nishaanth India Batter Uncapped 20
182 24 Amandeep Khare India Batter Uncapped 20
183 24 Bhanu Pania India Batter Uncapped 20
184 24 Ekant Sen India Batter Uncapped 20
185 24 Akash Singh India Batter Uncapped 20
186 25 Himanshu Bisht India All Rounder Uncapped 20
187 25 Yudhvir Charak India All Rounder Uncapped 20
188 25 Mickil Jaiswal India All Rounder Uncapped 20
189 25 Shams Mulani India All Rounder Uncapped 20
190 25 G.Aniketh Reddy India All Rounder Uncapped 20
191 25 Atit Sheth India All Rounder Uncapped 20
192 25 M. Siddharth India All Rounder Uncapped 20
193 25 Swapnil Singh India All Rounder Uncapped 20
194 25 Tanay Thyagarajann India All Rounder Uncapped 20
195 25 Sumeet Verma India All Rounder Uncapped 20
196 25 David Wiese Namibia All Rounder Associate 100
197 25 Sanjay Yadav India All Rounder Uncapped 20
198 26 Ajitesh Guruswamy India Wicketkeeper Uncapped 20
199 26 Yash Kothari India Wicketkeeper Uncapped 20
200 26 Suresh Kumar India Wicketkeeper Uncapped 20
201 26 Kumar Kushagra India Wicketkeeper Uncapped 20
202 26 Anmol Malhotra India Wicketkeeper Uncapped 20
203 26 Robin Minz India Wicketkeeper Uncapped 20
204 26 Agniv Pan India Wicketkeeper Uncapped 20
205 26 Priyesh Patel India Wicketkeeper Uncapped 20
206 26 Mitesh Patel India Wicketkeeper Uncapped 20
207 26 Abishek Porel India Wicketkeeper Uncapped 20
208 26 Nitish Kumar Reddy India Wicketkeeper Uncapped 20
209 26 Bharat Sharma India Wicketkeeper Uncapped 20
210 26 Vivek Singh India Wicketkeeper Uncapped 20
211 26 Abhijeet Tomar India Wicketkeeper Uncapped 20
212 27 Basit Bashir India Bowler Uncapped 20
213 27 Nandre Burger South Africa Bowler Uncapped 20
214 27 Rasikh Dar India Bowler Uncapped 20
215 27 Sakib Hussain India Bowler Uncapped 20
216 27 Waseem Khanday India Bowler Uncapped 20
217 27 Ravi Kiran Majeti India Bowler Uncapped 20
218 27 Lukman Hussain Meriwala India Bowler Uncapped 20
219 27 Anuj Raj India Bowler Uncapped 20
220 27 Ankit Singh Rajpoot India Bowler Uncapped 20
221 27 Avinash Singh India Bowler Uncapped 20
222 27 Prince Yadav India Bowler Uncapped 20
223 27 Prithviraj Yarra India Bowler Uncapped 20
224 28 Mushtaq Beg India Bowler Uncapped 20
225 28 Rocky Bhasker India Bowler Uncapped 20
226 28 Sanjith Devaraj India Bowler Uncapped 20
227 28 Raghav Goyal India Bowler Uncapped 20
228 28 Allah Mohammad Afghanistan Bowler Uncapped 20
229 28 Lalit Mohan India Bowler Uncapped 20
230 28 Bhuwan Rohilla India Bowler Uncapped 20
231 28 Aman Sharma India Bowler Uncapped 20
232 28 Manav Suthar India Bowler Uncapped 20
233 29 Tom Curran England All Rounder Capped 75
234 29 Moises Henriques Australia All Rounder Capped 100
235 29 Afif Hossain Bangladesh All Rounder Capped 50
236 29 Scott Kuggeleijn New Zealand All Rounder Capped 50
237 29 Sisanda Magala South Africa All Rounder Capped 50
238 29 Craig Overton England All Rounder Capped 200
239 29 Darcy Short Australia All Rounder Capped 75
240 29 Dhananjaya Silva Sri Lanka All Rounder Capped 50
241 29 Dunith Wellalage Sri Lanka All Rounder Capped 50
242 30 Varun Aaron India Bowler Capped 50
243 30 Sheldon Cottrel West Indies Bowler Capped 50
244 30 Nathan Coulter-Nile Australia Bowler Capped 150
245 30 Daryn Dupavillon South Africa Bowler Capped 50
246 30 Matt Henry New Zealand Bowler Capped 100
247 30 Dhawal Kulkarni India Bowler Capped 50
248 30 Tymal Mills England Bowler Capped 200
249 30 David Payne England Bowler Capped 75
250 30 Barinder Sran India Bowler Capped 50
251 30 Glenton Stuurman South Africa Bowler Capped 50
252 31 Anirudh Balachander India Batter Uncapped 20
253 31 Gourav Choudhary India Batter Uncapped 20
254 31 Saurav Chuahan India Batter Uncapped 20
255 31 Kumar Deobrat India Batter Uncapped 20
256 31 Chirag Gandhi India Batter Uncapped 20
257 31 Arman Jaffer India Batter Uncapped 20
258 31 Madhav Kaushik India Batter Uncapped 20
259 31 Priyank Panchal India Batter Uncapped 20
260 31 Ayush Pandey India Batter Uncapped 20
261 31 Rohan Patil India Batter Uncapped 20
262 31 Sanjay Ramaswamy India Batter Uncapped 20
263 31 Siddharth Yadav India Batter Uncapped 20
264 32 Rehan Ahmed England All Rounder Uncapped 40
265 32 Prayas Barman India All Rounder Uncapped 20
266 32 Rahul Buddhi India All Rounder Uncapped 20
267 32 Vaisakh Chandran India All Rounder Uncapped 20
268 32 Writtick Chatterjee India All Rounder Uncapped 20
269 32 Prashant Chopra India All Rounder Uncapped 20
270 32 Harsh Dubey India All Rounder Uncapped 20
271 32 Tanush Kotian India All Rounder Uncapped 20
272 32 Ninad Rathva India All Rounder Uncapped 20
273 32 B. Surya India All Rounder Uncapped 20
274 32 Jordan Thompson England All Rounder Uncapped 40
275 32 Shivank Vashisth India All Rounder Uncapped 20
276 33 Ankush Bains India Wicketkeeper Uncapped 20
277 33 Christopher Benjamin England Wicketkeeper Uncapped 20
278 33 Connor Esterhuizen South Africa Wicketkeeper Uncapped 20
279 33 Mohd Arslan Khan India Wicketkeeper Uncapped 20
280 33 Mamidi Krishna India Wicketkeeper Uncapped 20
281 33 Fazil Makaya India Wicketkeeper Uncapped 20
282 33 Akshdeep Nath India Wicketkeeper Uncapped 20
283 33 Deepak Punia India Wicketkeeper Uncapped 20
284 33 Kunal Rathore India Wicketkeeper Uncapped 20
285 33 Ateev Saini India Wicketkeeper Uncapped 20
286 33 Bipin Saurabh India Wicketkeeper Uncapped 20
287 33 B.R. Sharath India Wicketkeeper Uncapped 20
288 33 Yashovardhan Singh India Wicketkeeper Uncapped 20
289 33 Lakshay Thareja India Wicketkeeper Uncapped 20
290 34 Mohit Avasthi India Bowler Uncapped 20
291 34 Ottneil Baartman South Africa Bowler Uncapped 20
292 34 Gurnoor Singh Brar India Bowler Uncapped 20
293 34 Shahrukh Dar India Bowler Uncapped 20
294 34 Thomas Helm England Bowler Uncapped 40
295 34 Pankaj Jaswal India Bowler Uncapped 20
296 34 Venkatesh Muralidhara India Bowler Uncapped 20
297 34 Geet Puri India Bowler Uncapped 20
298 34 E. Sanketh India Bowler Uncapped 20
299 34 Ajay Sarkar India Bowler Uncapped 20
300 34 Ashok Sharma India Bowler Uncapped 20
301 34 Kanwar Singh India Bowler Uncapped 20
302 35 Fabian Allen West Indies All Rounder Capped 50
303 35 Carlos Brathwaite West Indies All Rounder Capped 75
304 35 Roston Chase West Indies All Rounder Capped 100
305 35 Rahkeem Cornwall West Indies All Rounder Capped 100
306 35 Karim Janat Afghanistan All Rounder Capped 50
307 35 Keshav Maharaj South Africa All Rounder Capped 50
308 35 Pawan Negi India All Rounder Capped 50
309 35 Keemo Paul West Indies All Rounder Capped 50
310 36 Shivam Chaudhary India All Rounder Uncapped 20
311 36 Ashwin Das India All Rounder Uncapped 20
312 36 James Fuller England All Rounder Uncapped 40
313 36 Chirag Jani India All Rounder Uncapped 20
314 36 Akshay Karnewar India All Rounder Uncapped 20
315 36 Bhagmender Lather India All Rounder Uncapped 20
316 36 Lone Muzaffar India All Rounder Uncapped 20
317 36 Pulkit Narang India All Rounder Uncapped 20
318 36 Rohit Rayudu India All Rounder Uncapped 20
319 36 Sameer Rizvi India All Rounder Uncapped 20
320 36 Tunish Sawkar India All Rounder Uncapped 20
321 36 Sonu Yadav India All Rounder Uncapped 20
322 37 Auqib Dar India Bowler Uncapped 20
323 37 Mukhtar Hussain India Bowler Uncapped 20
324 37 Kulwant Khejroliya India Bowler Uncapped 20
325 37 Ashwani Kumar India Bowler Uncapped 20
326 37 Hemant Kumar India Bowler Uncapped 20
327 37 Nathan McAndrew Australia Bowler Uncapped 20
328 37 Rajesh Mohanty India Bowler Uncapped 20
329 37 Ravi Sharma India Bowler Uncapped 20
330 37 Vikash Singh India Bowler Uncapped 20
331 37 Ruben Trumpelmann Namibia Bowler Associate 20
332 37 Koushik Vasuki India Bowler Uncapped 20
333 37 Vasu Vats India Bowler Uncapped 20
334 38 Shubham Agrawal India All Rounder Uncapped 20
335 38 Baba Aparajith India All Rounder Uncapped 20
336 38 Anshul Kamboj India All Rounder Uncapped 20
337 38 Azim Kazi India All Rounder Uncapped 20
338 38 Dev Lakra India All Rounder Uncapped 20
339 38 Ajay Mandal India All Rounder Uncapped 20
340 38 Abdul P A India All Rounder Uncapped 20
341 38 Jitender Pal India All Rounder Uncapped 20
342 38 Ritwik Roy Chowdhury India All Rounder Uncapped 20
343 38 Utkarsh Singh India All Rounder Uncapped 20
344 38 Shubham Singh India All Rounder Uncapped 20
345 38 Avneesh Sudha India All Rounder Uncapped 20
346 39 Asad Jamil Ahmed India Bowler Uncapped 20
347 39 Bandaru Ayyappa India Bowler Uncapped 20
348 39 Aashish Bhatt India Bowler Uncapped 20
349 39 McKenny Clarke West Indies Bowler Uncapped 20
350 39 Shubham Kapse India Bowler Uncapped 20
351 39 Gourav Koul India Bowler Uncapped 20
352 39 Raunak Kumar India Bowler Uncapped 20
353 39 Trilok Nag India Bowler Uncapped 20
354 39 Atal Bihari Rai India Bowler Uncapped 20
355 39 Ramon Simmonds West Indies Bowler Uncapped 20
356 39 Rajeev Singh India Bowler Uncapped 20
357 39 Mohd. Wasim India Bowler Uncapped 20
358 40 Atharva Ankolekar India All Rounder Uncapped 20
359 40 Khizar Dafedar India All Rounder Uncapped 20
360 40 Naman Dhir India All Rounder Uncapped 20
361 40 Sahil Dhiwan India All Rounder Uncapped 20
362 40 Sampark Gupta India All Rounder Uncapped 20
363 40 Jordan Hermann South Africa All Rounder Uncapped 20
364 40 Hayden Kerr Australia All Rounder Uncapped 20
365 40 Salman Khan India All Rounder Uncapped 20
366 40 Sairaj Patil India All Rounder Uncapped 20
367 40 Divyaansh Saxena India All Rounder Uncapped 20
368 40 Purnank Tyagi India All Rounder Uncapped 20
369 40 Prince Yadav India All Rounder Uncapped 20
370 41 Deepraj Gaonkar India All Rounder Uncapped 20
371 41 Shubham Garhwal India All Rounder Uncapped 20
372 41 Benny Howell England All Rounder Uncapped 40
373 41 Deepesh Nailwal India All Rounder Uncapped 20
374 41 Arjun Rapria India All Rounder Uncapped 20
375 41 Shashwat Rawat India All Rounder Uncapped 20
376 41 Sumit Ruikar India All Rounder Uncapped 20
377 41 Shivam Sharma India All Rounder Uncapped 20
378 41 Rajandeep Singh India All Rounder Uncapped 20
379 41 Anunay Singh India All Rounder Uncapped 20
380 41 Digvesh Singh India All Rounder Uncapped 20
381 41 Pranshu Vijayran India All Rounder Uncapped 20
382 42 Prerit Dutta India All Rounder Uncapped 20
383 42 Ramakrishna Ghosh India All Rounder Uncapped 20
384 42 Shubhang Hegde India All Rounder Uncapped 20
385 42 Shamshuzama Kazi India All Rounder Uncapped 20
386 42 Ayaz Khan India All Rounder Uncapped 20
387 42 Amit Pachhara India All Rounder Uncapped 20
388 42 Akul Pandove India All Rounder Uncapped 20
389 42 Mohit Rathee India All Rounder Uncapped 20
390 42 Garv Sangwan India All Rounder Uncapped 20
391 42 Shubham Sharma India All Rounder Uncapped 20
392 42 Nehal Wadhera India All Rounder Uncapped 20
393 42 Amit Yadav India All Rounder Uncapped 20
394 43 Amit Ali India All Rounder Uncapped 20
395 43 Rishabh Chauhan India All Rounder Uncapped 20
396 43 Matthew Forde West Indies All Rounder Uncapped 20
397 43 Sammar Gajjar India All Rounder Uncapped 20
398 43 Rajneesh Gurbani India All Rounder Uncapped 20
399 43 Divyansh Joshi India All Rounder Uncapped 20
400 43 Dhruv Patel India All Rounder Uncapped 20
401 43 Jack Prestwidge Australia All Rounder Uncapped 20
402 43 Aditya Sarvate India All Rounder Uncapped 20
403 43 Sagar Solanki India All Rounder Uncapped 20
404 43 Prenelan Subrayen South Africa All Rounder Uncapped 20
405 43 Bhagath Varma India All Rounder Uncapped 20

C - Capped Player, UC - Uncapped Player, A - Associate Player

Story first published: Tuesday, December 13, 2022, 19:45 [IST]
