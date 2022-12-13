IPL 2023 Auction: Players List, Remaining Purse, Slots, Date, Start Time, Telecast and Live Streaming Info

A total of 405 cricketers will go under the hammer during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 Auction, which is going to held for the first-time ever in Kochi on December 23rd, 2022.
As per the release from BCCI, a total of 369 players were shortlisted by 10 teams from the initial list of 991 players and thirty six additional players were later added on the request made by teams.
Out of 405 players, 273 are Indians and 132 are overseas players of which 4 players are from associate nations. The total capped players are 119, uncapped players are 282 and 4 from associate nations.
A maximum of 87 slots can be filled during the IPL 2023 auction with up to 30 being slotted for overseas players.
INR 2 crore is the highest reserve price with 19 overseas players choosing to be slotted in the highest bracket. 11 players are in the auction list with a base price of INR 1.5 crore.
Manish Pandey and Mayank Agarwal are the two Indian players in the list of 20 cricketers with a base price of INR 1 crore, while England duo Sam Curran and Ben Stokes have registered themselves for the Rs 2 Crore base price.
The Auction will start at 2:30 PM IST on December 23, and the telecast will be available on Star Sports Network - Star Sports 1, while live streaming will be available on Jio Cinema.
Here is all you need to know about the IPL 2023 Auction:
|Team
|Squad Size
|Overseas Players
|Total Spent
|Remaining Purse
|Remaining Slots
|Overseas Slots
|Chennai Super Kings
|18
|6
|74.55
|20.45
|7
|2
|Delhi Capitals
|20
|6
|75.55
|19.45
|5
|2
|Gujarat Titans
|18
|5
|75.75
|19.25
|7
|3
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|14
|5
|87.95
|7.05
|11
|3
|Lucknow Super Giants
|15
|4
|71.65
|23.35
|10
|4
|Mumai Indians
|16
|5
|74.45
|20.55
|9
|3
|Punjab Kings
|16
|5
|62.8
|32.2
|9
|3
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|18
|6
|86.25
|8.75
|7
|2
|Rajasthan Royals
|16
|4
|81.8
|13.2
|9
|4
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|12
|4
|52.75
|42.25
|13
|4
|Serial No.
|Set No.
|Player
|Country
|Role
|C/UC/A
|Base Price in INR Lakhs
|1
|1
|Mayank Agarwal
|India
|Batter
|Capped
|100
|2
|1
|Harry Brook
|England
|Batter
|Capped
|150
|3
|1
|Ajinkya Rahane
|India
|Batter
|Capped
|50
|4
|1
|Joe Root
|England
|Batter
|Capped
|100
|5
|1
|Rilee Rossouw
|South Africa
|Batter
|Capped
|200
|6
|1
|Kane Williamson
|New Zealand
|Batter
|Capped
|200
|7
|2
|Sam Curran
|England
|All Rounder
|Capped
|200
|8
|2
|Cameron Green
|Australia
|All Rounder
|Capped
|200
|9
|2
|Shakib Al Hasan
|Bangladesh
|All Rounder
|Capped
|150
|10
|2
|Jason Holder
|West Indies
|All Rounder
|Capped
|200
|11
|2
|Sikandar Raza
|Zimbabwe
|All Rounder
|Capped
|50
|12
|2
|Odean Smith
|West Indies
|All Rounder
|Capped
|50
|13
|2
|Ben Stokes
|England
|All Rounder
|Capped
|200
|14
|3
|Tom Banton
|England
|Wicketkeeper
|Capped
|200
|15
|3
|Litton Das
|Bangladesh
|Wicketkeeper
|Capped
|50
|16
|3
|Heinrich Klaasen
|South Africa
|Wicketkeeper
|Capped
|100
|17
|3
|Kusal Mendis
|Sri Lanka
|Wicketkeeper
|Capped
|50
|18
|3
|Nicholas Pooran
|West Indies
|Wicketkeeper
|Capped
|200
|19
|3
|Phil Salt
|England
|Wicketkeeper
|Capped
|200
|20
|4
|Chris Jordan
|England
|Bowler
|Capped
|200
|21
|4
|Adam Milne
|New Zealand
|Bowler
|Capped
|200
|22
|4
|Jhye Richardson
|Australia
|Bowler
|Capped
|150
|23
|4
|Ishant Sharma
|India
|Bowler
|Capped
|50
|24
|4
|Reece Topley
|England
|Bowler
|Capped
|75
|25
|4
|Jaydev Unadkat
|India
|Bowler
|Capped
|50
|26
|5
|Akeal Hosein
|West Indies
|Bowler
|Capped
|100
|27
|5
|Mayank Markande
|India
|Bowler
|Capped
|50
|28
|5
|Mujeeb Rahman
|Afghanistan
|Bowler
|Capped
|100
|29
|5
|Adil Rashid
|England
|Bowler
|Capped
|200
|30
|5
|Tabraiz Shamsi
|South Africa
|Bowler
|Capped
|100
|31
|5
|Adam Zampa
|Australia
|Bowler
|Capped
|150
|32
|6
|Shubham Khajuria
|India
|Batter
|Uncapped
|20
|33
|6
|Rohan Kunnummal
|India
|Batter
|Uncapped
|20
|34
|6
|Chethan L.R.
|India
|Batter
|Uncapped
|20
|35
|6
|Shaik Rasheed
|India
|Batter
|Uncapped
|20
|36
|6
|Anmolpreet Singh
|India
|Batter
|Uncapped
|20
|37
|6
|Himmat Singh
|India
|Batter
|Uncapped
|20
|38
|7
|Corbin Bosch
|South Africa
|All Rounder
|Uncapped
|20
|39
|7
|Priyam Garg
|India
|All Rounder
|Uncapped
|20
|40
|7
|Saurabh Kumar
|India
|All Rounder
|Uncapped
|20
|41
|7
|Vivrant Sharma
|India
|All Rounder
|Uncapped
|20
|42
|7
|Nishant Sindhu
|India
|All Rounder
|Uncapped
|20
|43
|7
|Sanvir Singh
|India
|All Rounder
|Uncapped
|20
|44
|7
|Shashank Singh
|India
|All Rounder
|Uncapped
|20
|45
|7
|Samarth Vyas
|India
|All Rounder
|Uncapped
|20
|46
|8
|K.S. Bharat
|India
|Wicketkeeper
|Uncapped
|20
|47
|8
|Mohammed Azharuddeen
|India
|Wicketkeeper
|Uncapped
|20
|48
|8
|Dinesh Bana
|India
|Wicketkeeper
|Uncapped
|20
|49
|8
|Abhimanyu Easwaran
|India
|Wicketkeeper
|Uncapped
|20
|50
|8
|N. Jagadeesan
|India
|Wicketkeeper
|Uncapped
|20
|51
|8
|Sumit Kumar
|India
|Wicketkeeper
|Uncapped
|20
|52
|8
|Upendra Singh Yadav
|India
|Wicketkeeper
|Uncapped
|20
|53
|9
|Vaibhav Arora
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|20
|54
|9
|K.M. Asif
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|30
|55
|9
|Mukesh Kumar
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|20
|56
|9
|Shivam Mavi
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|40
|57
|9
|Lance Morris
|Australia
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|30
|58
|9
|Yash Thakur
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|20
|59
|9
|Mujtaba Yousuf
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|20
|60
|10
|Murugan Ashwin
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|20
|61
|10
|Chintal Gandhi
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|20
|62
|10
|Shreyas Gopal
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|20
|63
|10
|S Midhun
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|20
|64
|10
|Izharulhuq Naveed
|Afghanistan
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|20
|65
|10
|Himanshu Sharma
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|20
|66
|11
|Travis Head
|Australia
|Batter
|Capped
|200
|67
|11
|Will Jacks
|England
|Batter
|Capped
|150
|68
|11
|Dawid Malan
|England
|Batter
|Capped
|150
|69
|11
|Manish Pandey
|India
|Batter
|Capped
|100
|70
|11
|Sherfane Rutherford
|West Indies
|Batter
|Capped
|150
|71
|11
|Mandeep Singh
|India
|Batter
|Capped
|50
|72
|11
|Paul Stirling
|Ireland
|Batter
|Capped
|50
|73
|11
|Rassie Van Der Dussen
|South Africa
|Batter
|Capped
|200
|74
|12
|Daryl Mitchell
|New Zealand
|All Rounder
|Capped
|100
|75
|12
|Mohammad Nabi
|Afghanistan
|All Rounder
|Capped
|100
|76
|12
|Jimmy Neesham
|New Zealand
|All Rounder
|Capped
|200
|77
|12
|Wayne Parnell
|South Africa
|All Rounder
|Capped
|75
|78
|12
|Daniel Sams
|Australia
|All Rounder
|Capped
|75
|79
|12
|Dasun Shanaka
|Sri Lanka
|All Rounder
|Capped
|50
|80
|12
|Romario Shepherd
|West Indies
|All Rounder
|Capped
|50
|81
|13
|Taskin Ahmed
|Bangladesh
|Bowler
|Capped
|50
|82
|13
|Dushmanta Chameera
|Sri Lanka
|Bowler
|Capped
|50
|83
|13
|Kyle Jamieson
|New Zealand
|Bowler
|Capped
|100
|84
|13
|Riley Meredith
|Australia
|Bowler
|Capped
|150
|85
|13
|Blessing Muzarabani
|Zimbabwe
|Bowler
|Capped
|50
|86
|13
|Sandeep Sharma
|India
|Bowler
|Capped
|50
|87
|14
|Johnson Charles
|West Indies
|Wicketkeeper
|Capped
|50
|88
|14
|Andre Fletcher
|West Indies
|Wicketkeeper
|Capped
|50
|89
|14
|Shai Hope
|West Indies
|Wicketkeeper
|Capped
|100
|90
|14
|Tom Latham
|New Zealand
|Wicketkeeper
|Capped
|100
|91
|14
|Ben Mcdermott
|Australia
|Wicketkeeper
|Capped
|50
|92
|14
|Joshua Philippe
|Australia
|Wicketkeeper
|Capped
|75
|93
|14
|Lorcan Tucker
|Ireland
|Wicketkeeper
|Capped
|50
|94
|15
|Piyush Chawla
|India
|Bowler
|Capped
|50
|95
|15
|Amit Mishra
|India
|Bowler
|Capped
|50
|96
|15
|Shahbaz Nadeem
|India
|Bowler
|Capped
|50
|97
|15
|Ish Sodhi
|New Zealand
|Bowler
|Capped
|75
|98
|16
|Sachin Baby
|India
|Batter
|Uncapped
|20
|99
|16
|Harpreet Bhatia
|India
|Batter
|Uncapped
|20
|100
|16
|Ashwin Hebbar
|India
|Batter
|Uncapped
|20
|101
|16
|Pukhraj Mann
|India
|Batter
|Uncapped
|20
|102
|16
|Akshat Raghuwanshi
|India
|Batter
|Uncapped
|20
|103
|16
|Himanshu Rana
|India
|Batter
|Uncapped
|20
|104
|16
|Shoun Roger
|India
|Batter
|Uncapped
|20
|105
|16
|Virat Singh
|India
|Batter
|Uncapped
|20
|106
|16
|Will Smeed
|England
|Batter
|Uncapped
|40
|107
|16
|Apoorv Wankhade
|India
|Batter
|Uncapped
|30
|108
|17
|Manoj Bhandage
|India
|All Rounder
|Uncapped
|20
|109
|17
|Gerald Coetzee
|South Africa
|All Rounder
|Uncapped
|20
|110
|17
|Mayank Dagar
|India
|All Rounder
|Uncapped
|20
|111
|17
|Duan Jansen
|South Africa
|All Rounder
|Uncapped
|20
|112
|17
|Evan Jones
|South Africa
|All Rounder
|Uncapped
|20
|113
|17
|Prerak Mankad
|India
|All Rounder
|Uncapped
|20
|114
|17
|Abid Mushtaq
|India
|All Rounder
|Uncapped
|20
|115
|17
|Suryansh Shedge
|India
|All Rounder
|Uncapped
|20
|116
|17
|Jagadeesha Suchith
|India
|All Rounder
|Uncapped
|20
|117
|17
|Akash Vashisht
|India
|All Rounder
|Uncapped
|20
|118
|18
|Ricky Bhui
|India
|Wicketkeeper
|Uncapped
|20
|119
|18
|Donovan Ferreira
|South Africa
|Wicketkeeper
|Uncapped
|20
|120
|18
|Baba Indrajith
|India
|Wicketkeeper
|Uncapped
|20
|121
|18
|Sheldon Jackson
|India
|Wicketkeeper
|Uncapped
|20
|122
|18
|Aryan Juyal
|India
|Wicketkeeper
|Uncapped
|20
|123
|18
|Urvil Patel
|India
|Wicketkeeper
|Uncapped
|20
|124
|18
|Kirant Shinde
|India
|Wicketkeeper
|Uncapped
|20
|125
|18
|Luvnith Sisodia
|India
|Wicketkeeper
|Uncapped
|20
|126
|18
|Vishnu Solanki
|India
|Wicketkeeper
|Uncapped
|20
|127
|18
|Vishnu Vinod
|India
|Wicketkeeper
|Uncapped
|20
|128
|19
|Aniket Choudhary
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|30
|129
|19
|Vidwath Kaverappa
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|20
|130
|19
|Rajan Kumar
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|20
|131
|19
|Ravi Kumar
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|20
|132
|19
|Sushant Mishra
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|20
|133
|19
|Arzan Nagwaswalla
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|20
|134
|19
|Ishan Porel
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|20
|135
|19
|Akash Singh
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|20
|136
|19
|Basil Thampi
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|20
|137
|19
|Paul Van Meekeren
|Netherland
|Bowler
|Associate
|20
|138
|19
|Vyshak Vijay Kumar
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|20
|139
|20
|S.Ajith Ram
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|20
|140
|20
|Satyajeet Bachhav
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|20
|141
|20
|Tejas Baroka
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|20
|142
|20
|Yuvraj Chudasama
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|20
|143
|20
|Peter Hatzoglou
|Australia
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|20
|144
|20
|Karthik Meiyappan
|UAE
|Bowler
|Associate
|20
|145
|20
|Suyash Sharma
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|20
|146
|20
|Shivam Sharma
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|20
|147
|21
|Reeza Hendricks
|South Africa
|Batter
|Capped
|50
|148
|21
|Christiaan Jonker
|South Africa
|Batter
|Capped
|50
|149
|21
|Brandon King
|West Indies
|Batter
|Capped
|50
|150
|21
|Chris Lynn
|Australia
|Batter
|Capped
|200
|151
|21
|Karun Nair
|India
|Batter
|Capped
|50
|152
|21
|Pathum Nissaanka
|Sri Lanka
|Batter
|Capped
|50
|153
|21
|Jason Roy
|England
|Batter
|Capped
|150
|154
|21
|Gurkeerat Singh
|India
|Batter
|Capped
|50
|155
|21
|Harry Tector
|Ireland
|Batter
|Capped
|50
|156
|21
|Najibullah Zadran
|Afghanistan
|Batter
|Capped
|50
|157
|22
|Sean Abbott
|Australia
|All Rounder
|Capped
|150
|158
|22
|Qais Ahmad
|Afghanistan
|All Rounder
|Capped
|50
|159
|22
|Charith Asalanka
|Sri Lanka
|All Rounder
|Capped
|50
|160
|22
|Michael Bracewell
|New Zealand
|All Rounder
|Capped
|100
|161
|22
|Dominic Drakes
|West Indies
|All Rounder
|Capped
|50
|162
|22
|George Garton
|England
|All Rounder
|Capped
|50
|163
|22
|Chamika Karunaratne
|Sri Lanka
|All Rounder
|Capped
|50
|164
|22
|Jamie Overton
|England
|All Rounder
|Capped
|200
|165
|22
|Sandeep Warrier
|India
|All Rounder
|Capped
|50
|166
|23
|Ben Dwarshuis
|Australia
|Bowler
|Capped
|50
|167
|23
|Richard Gleeson
|England
|Bowler
|Capped
|50
|168
|23
|Naveen Ul Haq
|Afghanistan
|Bowler
|Capped
|50
|169
|23
|Lahiru Kumara
|Sri Lanka
|Bowler
|Capped
|50
|170
|23
|Joshua Little
|Ireland
|Bowler
|Capped
|50
|171
|23
|Dilshan Madushanka
|Sri Lanka
|Bowler
|Capped
|50
|172
|23
|Mohit Sharma
|India
|Bowler
|Capped
|50
|173
|23
|Billy Stanlake
|Australia
|Bowler
|Capped
|50
|174
|23
|Andrew Tye
|Australia
|Bowler
|Capped
|100
|175
|23
|Luke Wood
|England
|Bowler
|Capped
|100
|176
|24
|Priyansh Arya
|India
|Batter
|Uncapped
|20
|177
|24
|Matthew Breetzke
|South Africa
|Batter
|Uncapped
|20
|178
|24
|Shivam Chauhan
|India
|Batter
|Uncapped
|20
|179
|24
|Rahul Gahlaut
|India
|Batter
|Uncapped
|20
|180
|24
|Sudip Gharami
|India
|Batter
|Uncapped
|20
|181
|24
|C. Hari Nishaanth
|India
|Batter
|Uncapped
|20
|182
|24
|Amandeep Khare
|India
|Batter
|Uncapped
|20
|183
|24
|Bhanu Pania
|India
|Batter
|Uncapped
|20
|184
|24
|Ekant Sen
|India
|Batter
|Uncapped
|20
|185
|24
|Akash Singh
|India
|Batter
|Uncapped
|20
|186
|25
|Himanshu Bisht
|India
|All Rounder
|Uncapped
|20
|187
|25
|Yudhvir Charak
|India
|All Rounder
|Uncapped
|20
|188
|25
|Mickil Jaiswal
|India
|All Rounder
|Uncapped
|20
|189
|25
|Shams Mulani
|India
|All Rounder
|Uncapped
|20
|190
|25
|G.Aniketh Reddy
|India
|All Rounder
|Uncapped
|20
|191
|25
|Atit Sheth
|India
|All Rounder
|Uncapped
|20
|192
|25
|M. Siddharth
|India
|All Rounder
|Uncapped
|20
|193
|25
|Swapnil Singh
|India
|All Rounder
|Uncapped
|20
|194
|25
|Tanay Thyagarajann
|India
|All Rounder
|Uncapped
|20
|195
|25
|Sumeet Verma
|India
|All Rounder
|Uncapped
|20
|196
|25
|David Wiese
|Namibia
|All Rounder
|Associate
|100
|197
|25
|Sanjay Yadav
|India
|All Rounder
|Uncapped
|20
|198
|26
|Ajitesh Guruswamy
|India
|Wicketkeeper
|Uncapped
|20
|199
|26
|Yash Kothari
|India
|Wicketkeeper
|Uncapped
|20
|200
|26
|Suresh Kumar
|India
|Wicketkeeper
|Uncapped
|20
|201
|26
|Kumar Kushagra
|India
|Wicketkeeper
|Uncapped
|20
|202
|26
|Anmol Malhotra
|India
|Wicketkeeper
|Uncapped
|20
|203
|26
|Robin Minz
|India
|Wicketkeeper
|Uncapped
|20
|204
|26
|Agniv Pan
|India
|Wicketkeeper
|Uncapped
|20
|205
|26
|Priyesh Patel
|India
|Wicketkeeper
|Uncapped
|20
|206
|26
|Mitesh Patel
|India
|Wicketkeeper
|Uncapped
|20
|207
|26
|Abishek Porel
|India
|Wicketkeeper
|Uncapped
|20
|208
|26
|Nitish Kumar Reddy
|India
|Wicketkeeper
|Uncapped
|20
|209
|26
|Bharat Sharma
|India
|Wicketkeeper
|Uncapped
|20
|210
|26
|Vivek Singh
|India
|Wicketkeeper
|Uncapped
|20
|211
|26
|Abhijeet Tomar
|India
|Wicketkeeper
|Uncapped
|20
|212
|27
|Basit Bashir
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|20
|213
|27
|Nandre Burger
|South Africa
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|20
|214
|27
|Rasikh Dar
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|20
|215
|27
|Sakib Hussain
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|20
|216
|27
|Waseem Khanday
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|20
|217
|27
|Ravi Kiran Majeti
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|20
|218
|27
|Lukman Hussain Meriwala
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|20
|219
|27
|Anuj Raj
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|20
|220
|27
|Ankit Singh Rajpoot
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|20
|221
|27
|Avinash Singh
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|20
|222
|27
|Prince Yadav
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|20
|223
|27
|Prithviraj Yarra
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|20
|224
|28
|Mushtaq Beg
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|20
|225
|28
|Rocky Bhasker
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|20
|226
|28
|Sanjith Devaraj
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|20
|227
|28
|Raghav Goyal
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|20
|228
|28
|Allah Mohammad
|Afghanistan
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|20
|229
|28
|Lalit Mohan
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|20
|230
|28
|Bhuwan Rohilla
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|20
|231
|28
|Aman Sharma
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|20
|232
|28
|Manav Suthar
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|20
|233
|29
|Tom Curran
|England
|All Rounder
|Capped
|75
|234
|29
|Moises Henriques
|Australia
|All Rounder
|Capped
|100
|235
|29
|Afif Hossain
|Bangladesh
|All Rounder
|Capped
|50
|236
|29
|Scott Kuggeleijn
|New Zealand
|All Rounder
|Capped
|50
|237
|29
|Sisanda Magala
|South Africa
|All Rounder
|Capped
|50
|238
|29
|Craig Overton
|England
|All Rounder
|Capped
|200
|239
|29
|Darcy Short
|Australia
|All Rounder
|Capped
|75
|240
|29
|Dhananjaya Silva
|Sri Lanka
|All Rounder
|Capped
|50
|241
|29
|Dunith Wellalage
|Sri Lanka
|All Rounder
|Capped
|50
|242
|30
|Varun Aaron
|India
|Bowler
|Capped
|50
|243
|30
|Sheldon Cottrel
|West Indies
|Bowler
|Capped
|50
|244
|30
|Nathan Coulter-Nile
|Australia
|Bowler
|Capped
|150
|245
|30
|Daryn Dupavillon
|South Africa
|Bowler
|Capped
|50
|246
|30
|Matt Henry
|New Zealand
|Bowler
|Capped
|100
|247
|30
|Dhawal Kulkarni
|India
|Bowler
|Capped
|50
|248
|30
|Tymal Mills
|England
|Bowler
|Capped
|200
|249
|30
|David Payne
|England
|Bowler
|Capped
|75
|250
|30
|Barinder Sran
|India
|Bowler
|Capped
|50
|251
|30
|Glenton Stuurman
|South Africa
|Bowler
|Capped
|50
|252
|31
|Anirudh Balachander
|India
|Batter
|Uncapped
|20
|253
|31
|Gourav Choudhary
|India
|Batter
|Uncapped
|20
|254
|31
|Saurav Chuahan
|India
|Batter
|Uncapped
|20
|255
|31
|Kumar Deobrat
|India
|Batter
|Uncapped
|20
|256
|31
|Chirag Gandhi
|India
|Batter
|Uncapped
|20
|257
|31
|Arman Jaffer
|India
|Batter
|Uncapped
|20
|258
|31
|Madhav Kaushik
|India
|Batter
|Uncapped
|20
|259
|31
|Priyank Panchal
|India
|Batter
|Uncapped
|20
|260
|31
|Ayush Pandey
|India
|Batter
|Uncapped
|20
|261
|31
|Rohan Patil
|India
|Batter
|Uncapped
|20
|262
|31
|Sanjay Ramaswamy
|India
|Batter
|Uncapped
|20
|263
|31
|Siddharth Yadav
|India
|Batter
|Uncapped
|20
|264
|32
|Rehan Ahmed
|England
|All Rounder
|Uncapped
|40
|265
|32
|Prayas Barman
|India
|All Rounder
|Uncapped
|20
|266
|32
|Rahul Buddhi
|India
|All Rounder
|Uncapped
|20
|267
|32
|Vaisakh Chandran
|India
|All Rounder
|Uncapped
|20
|268
|32
|Writtick Chatterjee
|India
|All Rounder
|Uncapped
|20
|269
|32
|Prashant Chopra
|India
|All Rounder
|Uncapped
|20
|270
|32
|Harsh Dubey
|India
|All Rounder
|Uncapped
|20
|271
|32
|Tanush Kotian
|India
|All Rounder
|Uncapped
|20
|272
|32
|Ninad Rathva
|India
|All Rounder
|Uncapped
|20
|273
|32
|B. Surya
|India
|All Rounder
|Uncapped
|20
|274
|32
|Jordan Thompson
|England
|All Rounder
|Uncapped
|40
|275
|32
|Shivank Vashisth
|India
|All Rounder
|Uncapped
|20
|276
|33
|Ankush Bains
|India
|Wicketkeeper
|Uncapped
|20
|277
|33
|Christopher Benjamin
|England
|Wicketkeeper
|Uncapped
|20
|278
|33
|Connor Esterhuizen
|South Africa
|Wicketkeeper
|Uncapped
|20
|279
|33
|Mohd Arslan Khan
|India
|Wicketkeeper
|Uncapped
|20
|280
|33
|Mamidi Krishna
|India
|Wicketkeeper
|Uncapped
|20
|281
|33
|Fazil Makaya
|India
|Wicketkeeper
|Uncapped
|20
|282
|33
|Akshdeep Nath
|India
|Wicketkeeper
|Uncapped
|20
|283
|33
|Deepak Punia
|India
|Wicketkeeper
|Uncapped
|20
|284
|33
|Kunal Rathore
|India
|Wicketkeeper
|Uncapped
|20
|285
|33
|Ateev Saini
|India
|Wicketkeeper
|Uncapped
|20
|286
|33
|Bipin Saurabh
|India
|Wicketkeeper
|Uncapped
|20
|287
|33
|B.R. Sharath
|India
|Wicketkeeper
|Uncapped
|20
|288
|33
|Yashovardhan Singh
|India
|Wicketkeeper
|Uncapped
|20
|289
|33
|Lakshay Thareja
|India
|Wicketkeeper
|Uncapped
|20
|290
|34
|Mohit Avasthi
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|20
|291
|34
|Ottneil Baartman
|South Africa
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|20
|292
|34
|Gurnoor Singh Brar
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|20
|293
|34
|Shahrukh Dar
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|20
|294
|34
|Thomas Helm
|England
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|40
|295
|34
|Pankaj Jaswal
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|20
|296
|34
|Venkatesh Muralidhara
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|20
|297
|34
|Geet Puri
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|20
|298
|34
|E. Sanketh
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|20
|299
|34
|Ajay Sarkar
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|20
|300
|34
|Ashok Sharma
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|20
|301
|34
|Kanwar Singh
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|20
|302
|35
|Fabian Allen
|West Indies
|All Rounder
|Capped
|50
|303
|35
|Carlos Brathwaite
|West Indies
|All Rounder
|Capped
|75
|304
|35
|Roston Chase
|West Indies
|All Rounder
|Capped
|100
|305
|35
|Rahkeem Cornwall
|West Indies
|All Rounder
|Capped
|100
|306
|35
|Karim Janat
|Afghanistan
|All Rounder
|Capped
|50
|307
|35
|Keshav Maharaj
|South Africa
|All Rounder
|Capped
|50
|308
|35
|Pawan Negi
|India
|All Rounder
|Capped
|50
|309
|35
|Keemo Paul
|West Indies
|All Rounder
|Capped
|50
|310
|36
|Shivam Chaudhary
|India
|All Rounder
|Uncapped
|20
|311
|36
|Ashwin Das
|India
|All Rounder
|Uncapped
|20
|312
|36
|James Fuller
|England
|All Rounder
|Uncapped
|40
|313
|36
|Chirag Jani
|India
|All Rounder
|Uncapped
|20
|314
|36
|Akshay Karnewar
|India
|All Rounder
|Uncapped
|20
|315
|36
|Bhagmender Lather
|India
|All Rounder
|Uncapped
|20
|316
|36
|Lone Muzaffar
|India
|All Rounder
|Uncapped
|20
|317
|36
|Pulkit Narang
|India
|All Rounder
|Uncapped
|20
|318
|36
|Rohit Rayudu
|India
|All Rounder
|Uncapped
|20
|319
|36
|Sameer Rizvi
|India
|All Rounder
|Uncapped
|20
|320
|36
|Tunish Sawkar
|India
|All Rounder
|Uncapped
|20
|321
|36
|Sonu Yadav
|India
|All Rounder
|Uncapped
|20
|322
|37
|Auqib Dar
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|20
|323
|37
|Mukhtar Hussain
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|20
|324
|37
|Kulwant Khejroliya
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|20
|325
|37
|Ashwani Kumar
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|20
|326
|37
|Hemant Kumar
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|20
|327
|37
|Nathan McAndrew
|Australia
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|20
|328
|37
|Rajesh Mohanty
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|20
|329
|37
|Ravi Sharma
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|20
|330
|37
|Vikash Singh
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|20
|331
|37
|Ruben Trumpelmann
|Namibia
|Bowler
|Associate
|20
|332
|37
|Koushik Vasuki
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|20
|333
|37
|Vasu Vats
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|20
|334
|38
|Shubham Agrawal
|India
|All Rounder
|Uncapped
|20
|335
|38
|Baba Aparajith
|India
|All Rounder
|Uncapped
|20
|336
|38
|Anshul Kamboj
|India
|All Rounder
|Uncapped
|20
|337
|38
|Azim Kazi
|India
|All Rounder
|Uncapped
|20
|338
|38
|Dev Lakra
|India
|All Rounder
|Uncapped
|20
|339
|38
|Ajay Mandal
|India
|All Rounder
|Uncapped
|20
|340
|38
|Abdul P A
|India
|All Rounder
|Uncapped
|20
|341
|38
|Jitender Pal
|India
|All Rounder
|Uncapped
|20
|342
|38
|Ritwik Roy Chowdhury
|India
|All Rounder
|Uncapped
|20
|343
|38
|Utkarsh Singh
|India
|All Rounder
|Uncapped
|20
|344
|38
|Shubham Singh
|India
|All Rounder
|Uncapped
|20
|345
|38
|Avneesh Sudha
|India
|All Rounder
|Uncapped
|20
|346
|39
|Asad Jamil Ahmed
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|20
|347
|39
|Bandaru Ayyappa
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|20
|348
|39
|Aashish Bhatt
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|20
|349
|39
|McKenny Clarke
|West Indies
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|20
|350
|39
|Shubham Kapse
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|20
|351
|39
|Gourav Koul
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|20
|352
|39
|Raunak Kumar
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|20
|353
|39
|Trilok Nag
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|20
|354
|39
|Atal Bihari Rai
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|20
|355
|39
|Ramon Simmonds
|West Indies
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|20
|356
|39
|Rajeev Singh
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|20
|357
|39
|Mohd. Wasim
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|20
|358
|40
|Atharva Ankolekar
|India
|All Rounder
|Uncapped
|20
|359
|40
|Khizar Dafedar
|India
|All Rounder
|Uncapped
|20
|360
|40
|Naman Dhir
|India
|All Rounder
|Uncapped
|20
|361
|40
|Sahil Dhiwan
|India
|All Rounder
|Uncapped
|20
|362
|40
|Sampark Gupta
|India
|All Rounder
|Uncapped
|20
|363
|40
|Jordan Hermann
|South Africa
|All Rounder
|Uncapped
|20
|364
|40
|Hayden Kerr
|Australia
|All Rounder
|Uncapped
|20
|365
|40
|Salman Khan
|India
|All Rounder
|Uncapped
|20
|366
|40
|Sairaj Patil
|India
|All Rounder
|Uncapped
|20
|367
|40
|Divyaansh Saxena
|India
|All Rounder
|Uncapped
|20
|368
|40
|Purnank Tyagi
|India
|All Rounder
|Uncapped
|20
|369
|40
|Prince Yadav
|India
|All Rounder
|Uncapped
|20
|370
|41
|Deepraj Gaonkar
|India
|All Rounder
|Uncapped
|20
|371
|41
|Shubham Garhwal
|India
|All Rounder
|Uncapped
|20
|372
|41
|Benny Howell
|England
|All Rounder
|Uncapped
|40
|373
|41
|Deepesh Nailwal
|India
|All Rounder
|Uncapped
|20
|374
|41
|Arjun Rapria
|India
|All Rounder
|Uncapped
|20
|375
|41
|Shashwat Rawat
|India
|All Rounder
|Uncapped
|20
|376
|41
|Sumit Ruikar
|India
|All Rounder
|Uncapped
|20
|377
|41
|Shivam Sharma
|India
|All Rounder
|Uncapped
|20
|378
|41
|Rajandeep Singh
|India
|All Rounder
|Uncapped
|20
|379
|41
|Anunay Singh
|India
|All Rounder
|Uncapped
|20
|380
|41
|Digvesh Singh
|India
|All Rounder
|Uncapped
|20
|381
|41
|Pranshu Vijayran
|India
|All Rounder
|Uncapped
|20
|382
|42
|Prerit Dutta
|India
|All Rounder
|Uncapped
|20
|383
|42
|Ramakrishna Ghosh
|India
|All Rounder
|Uncapped
|20
|384
|42
|Shubhang Hegde
|India
|All Rounder
|Uncapped
|20
|385
|42
|Shamshuzama Kazi
|India
|All Rounder
|Uncapped
|20
|386
|42
|Ayaz Khan
|India
|All Rounder
|Uncapped
|20
|387
|42
|Amit Pachhara
|India
|All Rounder
|Uncapped
|20
|388
|42
|Akul Pandove
|India
|All Rounder
|Uncapped
|20
|389
|42
|Mohit Rathee
|India
|All Rounder
|Uncapped
|20
|390
|42
|Garv Sangwan
|India
|All Rounder
|Uncapped
|20
|391
|42
|Shubham Sharma
|India
|All Rounder
|Uncapped
|20
|392
|42
|Nehal Wadhera
|India
|All Rounder
|Uncapped
|20
|393
|42
|Amit Yadav
|India
|All Rounder
|Uncapped
|20
|394
|43
|Amit Ali
|India
|All Rounder
|Uncapped
|20
|395
|43
|Rishabh Chauhan
|India
|All Rounder
|Uncapped
|20
|396
|43
|Matthew Forde
|West Indies
|All Rounder
|Uncapped
|20
|397
|43
|Sammar Gajjar
|India
|All Rounder
|Uncapped
|20
|398
|43
|Rajneesh Gurbani
|India
|All Rounder
|Uncapped
|20
|399
|43
|Divyansh Joshi
|India
|All Rounder
|Uncapped
|20
|400
|43
|Dhruv Patel
|India
|All Rounder
|Uncapped
|20
|401
|43
|Jack Prestwidge
|Australia
|All Rounder
|Uncapped
|20
|402
|43
|Aditya Sarvate
|India
|All Rounder
|Uncapped
|20
|403
|43
|Sagar Solanki
|India
|All Rounder
|Uncapped
|20
|404
|43
|Prenelan Subrayen
|South Africa
|All Rounder
|Uncapped
|20
|405
|43
|Bhagath Varma
|India
|All Rounder
|Uncapped
|20
C - Capped Player, UC - Uncapped Player, A - Associate Player
