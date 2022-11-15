IPL 2023 Auction: Teams List and Purse Remaining of All 10 Franchises After Retention Deadline

Cricket
Bengaluru, November 15: The 10 Indian Premier League franchises on Tuesday (November 15) revealed their players list after the IPL 2023 Retention deadline day that also swelled their purse heading into next month's mini auction.

A lot of big names like Dwayne Bravo (Chennai Super Kings), Kane Williamson, Nicholas Pooran (both Sunrisers Hyderabad) and Mayank Agarwal (Punjab Kings) were among the players released by their respective franchises.

Meanwhile, IPL legend Kieron Pollard announced his retirement from the cash-rich league, but his franchise Mumbai Indians have roped the former West Indies captain as the batting coach.

Also, a few players were traded earlier in the week with Kolkata Knight Riders being the most busy franchise as they brought in Delhi Capitals pacer Shardul Thakur and Gujarat Titans duo Lockie Ferguson and Rahnmanullah Gurbaz.

KKR also lost the trio of Sam Billings, Pat Cummins and Alex Hales, who all opted out of the next edition of the Indian Premier League.

All franchises were given an additional Rs 5 Crore to their purse for the IPL 2023 auction, scheduled to take place on December 23 in Kochi. Now, with the release, retention and trade has resulted in change in the remaining purse value.

Here is a look at the IPL 2023 teams list and remaining purse of all 10 franchises:

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Remaining Purse: Rs 42.25 Crore; Slots Left: 13)

Player Country Specialization
Rahul Tripathi India Batter
Glenn Phillips New Zealand Batter
Aiden Markram South Africa Batter
Abhishek Sharma India (Uncapped) All-rounder
Abdul Samad India (Uncapped) All-rounder
Washington Sundar India All-rounder
Marco Jansen South Africa Bowler
Bhuvneshwar Kumar India Bowler
Umran Malik India Bowler
T Natarajan India Bowler
Kartik Tyagi India (Uncapped) Bowler
Fazalhaq Farooqi Afghanistan Bowler
Punjab Kings (Remaining Purse: Rs 32.20 Crore; Slots Left: 9)

Player Country Specialization
Shikhar Dhawan India Batter
Jonny Bairstow England Wicketkeeper
Bhanuka Rajapaksa Sri Lanka Batter
Prabhsimran Singh India (Uncapped) Wicketkeeper
Shahrukh Khan India (Uncapped) All-rounder
Liam Livingstone England All-rounder
Harpreet Singh India (Uncapped) All-rounder
Raj Bawa India (Uncapped) All-rounder
Rishi Dhawan India (Uncapped) All-rounder
Atharva Taide India (Uncapped) All-rounder
Kagiso Rabada South Africa Bowler
Arshdeep Singh India Bowler
Rahul Chahar India Bowler
Nathan Ellis Australia Bowler
Baltej Singh India (Uncapped) Bowler
Lucknow Super Giants (Remaining Purse: Rs 23.35 Crore; Slots Left: 10)

Player Country Specialization
KL Rahul India Batter
Quinton De Kock South Africa Wicketkeeper
Manan Vohra India Batter
Ayush Badoni India (Uncapped) Batter
Deepak Hooda India All-rounder
Krunal Pandya India All-rounder
Marcus Stoinis Australia All-rounder
Kyle Mayers West Indies All-rounder
Karan Sharma India (Uncapped) Batter
Krishnappa Gowtham India All-rounder
Avesh Khan India Bowler
Mohsin Khan India (Uncapped) Bowler
Ravi Bishnoi India Bowler
Mark Wood England Bowler
Mayank Yadav India (Uncapped) Bowler
Mumbai Indians (Remaining Purse: Rs 20.55 Crore; Slots Left: 9)

Player Country Specialization
Rohit Sharma India Batter
Suryakumar Yadav India Batter
Ishan Kishan India Wicketkeeper
Dewald Brevis South Africa (Uncapped) Batter
Tilak Varma India (Uncapped) Batter
Tristan Stubbs South Africa Batter
Ramandeep Singh India (Uncapped) Batter
Tim David Australia All-rounder
Arjun Tendulkar India (Uncapped) Bowler
Jason Behrendorff Australia Bowler
Arshad Khan India (Uncapped) Bowler
Akash Madhwal India (Uncapped) Bowler
Jasprit Bumrah India Bowler
Jofra Archer England Bowler
Hrithik Shokeen India (Uncapped) Bowler
Kumar Kartikeya India (Uncapped) Bowler
Chennai Super Kings (Remaining Purse: Rs 20.45 Crore; Slots Left: 7)

Player Country Specialization
MS Dhoni India Wicketkeeper
Devon Conway New Zealand Batter
Ambati Rayudu India Batter
Ruturaj Gaikwad India Batter
Subhranshu Senapati India (Uncapped) Batter
Mitchell Santner New Zealand All-rounder
Dwaine Pretorius South Africa All-rounder
Shivam Dube India All-rounder
Rajvardhan Hangargekar India (Uncapped) All-rounder
Ravindra Jadeja India All-rounder
Moeen Ali England All-rounder
Deepak Chahar India Bowler
Mukesh Choudhary India (Uncapped) Bowler
Maheesha Theekshana Sri Lanka Bowler
Tushar Deshpande India (Uncapped) Bowler
Simarjeet Singh India (Uncapped) Bowler
Matheesha Pathirana Sri Lanka Bowler
Prashant Solanki India (Uncapped) Bowler
Delhi Capitals (Remaining Purse: Rs 19.45 Crore; Slots Left: 5)

Player Country Specialization
Rishabh Pant India Wicketkeeper
David Warner Australia Batter
Prithvi Shaw India Batter
Yash Dhull India (Uncapped) Batter
Ripal Patel India (Uncapped) All-rounder
Rovman Powell West Indies Batter
Sarfaraz Khan India (Uncapped) Batter
Mitchell Marsh Australia All-rounder
Axar Patel India All-rounder
Lalit Yadav India (Uncapped) All-rounder
Anrich Nortje South Africa Bowler
Mustafizur Rahman Bangladesh Bowler
Kuldeep Yadav India Bowler
Lungi Ngidi South Africa Bowler
Chetan Sakariya India Bowler
Khaleel Ahmed India Bowler
Praveen Dubey India (Uncapped) Bowler
Kamlesh Nagarkoti India (Uncapped) Bowler
Vicky Ostwal India (Uncapped) Bowler
Aman Khan India (Uncapped) Bowler
Gujarat Titans (Remaining Purse: Rs 19.25 Crore; Slots Left: 7)

Player Country Specialization
Hardik Pandya India All-rounder
Shubman Gill India Batter
David Miller South Africa Batter
Wriddhiman Saha India Wicketkeeper
Matthew Wade Australia Wicketkeeper
Abhinav Manohar India (Uncapped) Batter
B Sai Sudharsan India (Uncapped) Batter
Rahul Tewatia India (Uncapped) Batter
Rashid Khan Afghanistan Bowler
Vijay Shankar India All-rounder
R Sai Kishore India (Uncapped) All-rounder
Jayant Yadav India Bowler
Mohammed Shami India Bowler
Alzarri Joseph West Indies Bowler
Yash Dayal India (Uncapped) Bowler
Noor Ahmad Afghanistan Bowler
Darshan Nalkande India (Uncapped) Bowler
Pradeep Sangwan India (Uncapped) Bowler
Rajasthan Royals (Remaining Purse: Rs 13.20 Crore; Slots Left: 9)

Player Country Specialization
Sanju Samson India Wicketkeeper
Jos Buttler England Wicketkeeper
Devdutt Padikkal India Batter
Yashasvi Jaiswal India (Uncapped) Batter
Shimron Hetmyer West Indies Batter
Dhruv Jurel India (Uncapped) Wicketkeeper
Riyan Parag India (Uncapped) All-rounder
Ravichandran Ashwin India All-rounder
Trent Boult New Zealand Bowler
Yuzvendra Chahal India Bowler
Prasidh Krishna India Bowler
Obed McCoy West Indies Bowler
Kuldeep Sen India (Uncapped) Bowler
Navdeep Saini India Bowler
Kuldip Yadav India (Uncapped) Bowler
KC Cariappa India (Uncapped) Bowler
Royal Challengers Bangalore (Remaining Purse: Rs 8.75 Crore; Slots Left: 7)

Player Country Specialization
Virat Kohli India Batter
Faf Du Plessis South Africa Batter
Glenn Maxwell Australia All-rounder
Wanindu Hasaranga Sri Lanka Bowler
David Willey England Bowler
Finn Allen New Zealand Wicketkeeper
Rajat Patidar India (Uncapped) Batter
Dinesh Karthik India Wicketkeeper
Mahipal Lomror India (Uncapped) Batter
Anuj Rawat India (Uncapped) Wicketkeeper
Shahbaz Ahmed India All-rounder
Suyash Prabhudesai India (Uncapped) Batter
Harshal Patel India Bowler
Siddharth Kaul India Bowler
Mohammed Siraj India Bowler
Akash Deep India (Uncapped) Bowler
Josh Hazlewood Australia Bowler
Karn Sharma India Bowler
Kolkata Knight Riders (Remaining Purse: Rs 7.05 Crore; Slots Left: 11)

Player Country Specialization
Shreyas Iyer India Batter
Rahmanullah Gurbaz Afghanistan Wicketkeeper
Rinku Singh India (Uncapped) Batter
Andre Russell West Indies All-rounder
Sunil Narine West Indies All-rounder
Nitish Rana India Batter
Anukul Roy India (Uncapped) All-rounder
Venkatesh Iyer India All-rounder
Shardul Thakur India All-rounder
Tim Southee New Zealand Bowler
Lockie Ferguson New Zealand Bowler
Umesh Yadav India Bowler
Varun Chakravarthy India Bowler
Harshit Rana India (Uncapped) Bowler

* Overseas players in bold

