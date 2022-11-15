IPL 2023 Auction: Teams List and Purse Remaining of All 10 Franchises After Retention Deadline

A lot of big names like Dwayne Bravo (Chennai Super Kings), Kane Williamson, Nicholas Pooran (both Sunrisers Hyderabad) and Mayank Agarwal (Punjab Kings) were among the players released by their respective franchises.
Meanwhile, IPL legend Kieron Pollard announced his retirement from the cash-rich league, but his franchise Mumbai Indians have roped the former West Indies captain as the batting coach.
Also, a few players were traded earlier in the week with Kolkata Knight Riders being the most busy franchise as they brought in Delhi Capitals pacer Shardul Thakur and Gujarat Titans duo Lockie Ferguson and Rahnmanullah Gurbaz.
KKR also lost the trio of Sam Billings, Pat Cummins and Alex Hales, who all opted out of the next edition of the Indian Premier League.
All franchises were given an additional Rs 5 Crore to their purse for the IPL 2023 auction, scheduled to take place on December 23 in Kochi. Now, with the release, retention and trade has resulted in change in the remaining purse value.
Here is a look at the IPL 2023 teams list and remaining purse of all 10 franchises:
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Remaining Purse: Rs 42.25 Crore; Slots Left: 13)
|Player
|Country
|Specialization
|Rahul Tripathi
|India
|Batter
|Glenn Phillips
|New Zealand
|Batter
|Aiden Markram
|South Africa
|Batter
|Abhishek Sharma
|India (Uncapped)
|All-rounder
|Abdul Samad
|India (Uncapped)
|All-rounder
|Washington Sundar
|India
|All-rounder
|Marco Jansen
|South Africa
|Bowler
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|India
|Bowler
|Umran Malik
|India
|Bowler
|T Natarajan
|India
|Bowler
|Kartik Tyagi
|India (Uncapped)
|Bowler
|Fazalhaq Farooqi
|Afghanistan
|Bowler
Punjab Kings (Remaining Purse: Rs 32.20 Crore; Slots Left: 9)
|Player
|Country
|Specialization
|Shikhar Dhawan
|India
|Batter
|Jonny Bairstow
|England
|Wicketkeeper
|Bhanuka Rajapaksa
|Sri Lanka
|Batter
|Prabhsimran Singh
|India (Uncapped)
|Wicketkeeper
|Shahrukh Khan
|India (Uncapped)
|All-rounder
|Liam Livingstone
|England
|All-rounder
|Harpreet Singh
|India (Uncapped)
|All-rounder
|Raj Bawa
|India (Uncapped)
|All-rounder
|Rishi Dhawan
|India (Uncapped)
|All-rounder
|Atharva Taide
|India (Uncapped)
|All-rounder
|Kagiso Rabada
|South Africa
|Bowler
|Arshdeep Singh
|India
|Bowler
|Rahul Chahar
|India
|Bowler
|Nathan Ellis
|Australia
|Bowler
|Baltej Singh
|India (Uncapped)
|Bowler
Lucknow Super Giants (Remaining Purse: Rs 23.35 Crore; Slots Left: 10)
|Player
|Country
|Specialization
|KL Rahul
|India
|Batter
|Quinton De Kock
|South Africa
|Wicketkeeper
|Manan Vohra
|India
|Batter
|Ayush Badoni
|India (Uncapped)
|Batter
|Deepak Hooda
|India
|All-rounder
|Krunal Pandya
|India
|All-rounder
|Marcus Stoinis
|Australia
|All-rounder
|Kyle Mayers
|West Indies
|All-rounder
|Karan Sharma
|India (Uncapped)
|Batter
|Krishnappa Gowtham
|India
|All-rounder
|Avesh Khan
|India
|Bowler
|Mohsin Khan
|India (Uncapped)
|Bowler
|Ravi Bishnoi
|India
|Bowler
|Mark Wood
|England
|Bowler
|Mayank Yadav
|India (Uncapped)
|Bowler
Mumbai Indians (Remaining Purse: Rs 20.55 Crore; Slots Left: 9)
|Player
|Country
|Specialization
|Rohit Sharma
|India
|Batter
|Suryakumar Yadav
|India
|Batter
|Ishan Kishan
|India
|Wicketkeeper
|Dewald Brevis
|South Africa (Uncapped)
|Batter
|Tilak Varma
|India (Uncapped)
|Batter
|Tristan Stubbs
|South Africa
|Batter
|Ramandeep Singh
|India (Uncapped)
|Batter
|Tim David
|Australia
|All-rounder
|Arjun Tendulkar
|India (Uncapped)
|Bowler
|Jason Behrendorff
|Australia
|Bowler
|Arshad Khan
|India (Uncapped)
|Bowler
|Akash Madhwal
|India (Uncapped)
|Bowler
|Jasprit Bumrah
|India
|Bowler
|Jofra Archer
|England
|Bowler
|Hrithik Shokeen
|India (Uncapped)
|Bowler
|Kumar Kartikeya
|India (Uncapped)
|Bowler
Chennai Super Kings (Remaining Purse: Rs 20.45 Crore; Slots Left: 7)
|Player
|Country
|Specialization
|MS Dhoni
|India
|Wicketkeeper
|Devon Conway
|New Zealand
|Batter
|Ambati Rayudu
|India
|Batter
|Ruturaj Gaikwad
|India
|Batter
|Subhranshu Senapati
|India (Uncapped)
|Batter
|Mitchell Santner
|New Zealand
|All-rounder
|Dwaine Pretorius
|South Africa
|All-rounder
|Shivam Dube
|India
|All-rounder
|Rajvardhan Hangargekar
|India (Uncapped)
|All-rounder
|Ravindra Jadeja
|India
|All-rounder
|Moeen Ali
|England
|All-rounder
|Deepak Chahar
|India
|Bowler
|Mukesh Choudhary
|India (Uncapped)
|Bowler
|Maheesha Theekshana
|Sri Lanka
|Bowler
|Tushar Deshpande
|India (Uncapped)
|Bowler
|Simarjeet Singh
|India (Uncapped)
|Bowler
|Matheesha Pathirana
|Sri Lanka
|Bowler
|Prashant Solanki
|India (Uncapped)
|Bowler
Delhi Capitals (Remaining Purse: Rs 19.45 Crore; Slots Left: 5)
|Player
|Country
|Specialization
|Rishabh Pant
|India
|Wicketkeeper
|David Warner
|Australia
|Batter
|Prithvi Shaw
|India
|Batter
|Yash Dhull
|India (Uncapped)
|Batter
|Ripal Patel
|India (Uncapped)
|All-rounder
|Rovman Powell
|West Indies
|Batter
|Sarfaraz Khan
|India (Uncapped)
|Batter
|Mitchell Marsh
|Australia
|All-rounder
|Axar Patel
|India
|All-rounder
|Lalit Yadav
|India (Uncapped)
|All-rounder
|Anrich Nortje
|South Africa
|Bowler
|Mustafizur Rahman
|Bangladesh
|Bowler
|Kuldeep Yadav
|India
|Bowler
|Lungi Ngidi
|South Africa
|Bowler
|Chetan Sakariya
|India
|Bowler
|Khaleel Ahmed
|India
|Bowler
|Praveen Dubey
|India (Uncapped)
|Bowler
|Kamlesh Nagarkoti
|India (Uncapped)
|Bowler
|Vicky Ostwal
|India (Uncapped)
|Bowler
|Aman Khan
|India (Uncapped)
|Bowler
Gujarat Titans (Remaining Purse: Rs 19.25 Crore; Slots Left: 7)
|Player
|Country
|Specialization
|Hardik Pandya
|India
|All-rounder
|Shubman Gill
|India
|Batter
|David Miller
|South Africa
|Batter
|Wriddhiman Saha
|India
|Wicketkeeper
|Matthew Wade
|Australia
|Wicketkeeper
|Abhinav Manohar
|India (Uncapped)
|Batter
|B Sai Sudharsan
|India (Uncapped)
|Batter
|Rahul Tewatia
|India (Uncapped)
|Batter
|Rashid Khan
|Afghanistan
|Bowler
|Vijay Shankar
|India
|All-rounder
|R Sai Kishore
|India (Uncapped)
|All-rounder
|Jayant Yadav
|India
|Bowler
|Mohammed Shami
|India
|Bowler
|Alzarri Joseph
|West Indies
|Bowler
|Yash Dayal
|India (Uncapped)
|Bowler
|Noor Ahmad
|Afghanistan
|Bowler
|Darshan Nalkande
|India (Uncapped)
|Bowler
|Pradeep Sangwan
|India (Uncapped)
|Bowler
Rajasthan Royals (Remaining Purse: Rs 13.20 Crore; Slots Left: 9)
|Player
|Country
|Specialization
|Sanju Samson
|India
|Wicketkeeper
|Jos Buttler
|England
|Wicketkeeper
|Devdutt Padikkal
|India
|Batter
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|India (Uncapped)
|Batter
|Shimron Hetmyer
|West Indies
|Batter
|Dhruv Jurel
|India (Uncapped)
|Wicketkeeper
|Riyan Parag
|India (Uncapped)
|All-rounder
|Ravichandran Ashwin
|India
|All-rounder
|Trent Boult
|New Zealand
|Bowler
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|India
|Bowler
|Prasidh Krishna
|India
|Bowler
|Obed McCoy
|West Indies
|Bowler
|Kuldeep Sen
|India (Uncapped)
|Bowler
|Navdeep Saini
|India
|Bowler
|Kuldip Yadav
|India (Uncapped)
|Bowler
|KC Cariappa
|India (Uncapped)
|Bowler
Royal Challengers Bangalore (Remaining Purse: Rs 8.75 Crore; Slots Left: 7)
|Player
|Country
|Specialization
|Virat Kohli
|India
|Batter
|Faf Du Plessis
|South Africa
|Batter
|Glenn Maxwell
|Australia
|All-rounder
|Wanindu Hasaranga
|Sri Lanka
|Bowler
|David Willey
|England
|Bowler
|Finn Allen
|New Zealand
|Wicketkeeper
|Rajat Patidar
|India (Uncapped)
|Batter
|Dinesh Karthik
|India
|Wicketkeeper
|Mahipal Lomror
|India (Uncapped)
|Batter
|Anuj Rawat
|India (Uncapped)
|Wicketkeeper
|Shahbaz Ahmed
|India
|All-rounder
|Suyash Prabhudesai
|India (Uncapped)
|Batter
|Harshal Patel
|India
|Bowler
|Siddharth Kaul
|India
|Bowler
|Mohammed Siraj
|India
|Bowler
|Akash Deep
|India (Uncapped)
|Bowler
|Josh Hazlewood
|Australia
|Bowler
|Karn Sharma
|India
|Bowler
Kolkata Knight Riders (Remaining Purse: Rs 7.05 Crore; Slots Left: 11)
|Player
|Country
|Specialization
|Shreyas Iyer
|India
|Batter
|Rahmanullah Gurbaz
|Afghanistan
|Wicketkeeper
|Rinku Singh
|India (Uncapped)
|Batter
|Andre Russell
|West Indies
|All-rounder
|Sunil Narine
|West Indies
|All-rounder
|Nitish Rana
|India
|Batter
|Anukul Roy
|India (Uncapped)
|All-rounder
|Venkatesh Iyer
|India
|All-rounder
|Shardul Thakur
|India
|All-rounder
|Tim Southee
|New Zealand
|Bowler
|Lockie Ferguson
|New Zealand
|Bowler
|Umesh Yadav
|India
|Bowler
|Varun Chakravarthy
|India
|Bowler
|Harshit Rana
|India (Uncapped)
|Bowler
* Overseas players in bold
