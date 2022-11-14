IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders acquire Shardul Thakur from Delhi Capitals

The trade, which was an all-cash deal, was finalised on Monday (Nov. 14). Currently, Shardul, who was not a part of India's T20 World Cup squad, is in New Zealand for the upcoming white-ball series.

India is set to play a three-match T20 International series, followed by a three-match ODI series against hosts New Zealand. Thakur is a part of the 18-member squad for the tour which will get underway from November 18.

Thakur was a part of the Capitals for one season, after being picked up in the mega-auction. In the IPL mega-auction, held earlier this season, the Indian pacer, who was a part of former champions Chennai Super Kings, was available after being released by CSK.

During the auction, the Indian pacer was bid on by his former team along with Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals. Capitals eventually won the bid and picked up the Indian pacer at a price of Rs. 10.75 crore. For the Capitals, Thakur picked up 15 wickets from 14 matches, at an economy rate of 9.79. Meanwhile, with the bat, Thakur scored 120 runs at a strike rate of around 138.

Looking back at Thakur's figures over the years, the pacers figures during the 2022 edition of the IPL was his poorest bowling statistics. Thakur, who has been a regular in the IPL since 2017, will feature for the Knight Riders in the upcoming edition.

During the ongoing transfer window, which is set to close on Tuesday (Nov. 15), former champions Kolkata Knight Riders have been active. Apart from Shardul, Afghanistan wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz and New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson were also transferred to Kolkata Knight Riders.

While Kiwi pacer Ferguson is set to join KKR from reigning champions Gujarat Titans, Gurbaz is also set to join KKR from the Titans.