IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders Retained & Released Player's List, Purse Remaining for Mini Auction

Former champions Kolkata Knight Riders have been very busy during the transfer window and have released the maximum number of players ahead of the mini auction of IPL 2023. The Kolkata franchise have released a total of sixteen players. Following their active trade window, the Knights have a total of fourteen players in their squad ahead of the auction. The mini auction for IPL 2023 is set to be held later this year in Kochi.

The Shreyas Iyer-led side have enjoyed a strong outing in the trade window, picking up the likes of Lockie Ferguson and Rahmanullah Gurbaz from reigning champions Gujarat Titans. The Knights also traded in Shardul Thakur from Delhi Capitals as they let go off all rounder Aman Khan.

Meanwhile, some big names will be missing from the Knights squad, with the likes of Sam Billings and Pat Cummins opting to quit the upcoming edition of the glitzy T20 league. Some of the other big names to be released by the Knights include, Aaron Finch, Chamika Karunaratne and Alex Hales. KKR will head into the mini auction with a remaining purse of Rs. 7.05 crore.

The Kolkata franchise, who have won the IPL twice, will set their eyes on a third title, when the league gets underway next year. In the previous edition, KKR failed to qualify for the playoffs. The Knights finished seventh on the points table, with six wins and eight losses out of their fourteen matches in the league stage.

Here's a full list of the player's released and retained by KKR and their remaining purse, ahead of the IPL mini auction in Kochi:

Retained Players: Andre Russell, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Lockie Ferguson (T), Nitish Rana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (T), Rinku Singh, Shardul Thakur (T), Shreyas Iyer, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer

Total Players Released: 16

Players Released: Pat Cummins, Sam Billings, Aman Khan, Shivam Mavi, Mohammad Nabi, Chamika Karunaratne, Aaron Finch, Alex Hales, Abhijeet Tomar, Ajinkya Rahane, Ashok Sharma, Baba Indrajith, Pratham Singh, Ramesh Kumar, Rasikh Salam, Sheldon Jackson

Remaining Purse: Rs. 7.05 crore