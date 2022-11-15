IPL 2023 Retention: Pragyan Ojha reveals why Chennai Super Kings will look for a long term captaincy solution

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings didn't surprise by the choice of players they released and retained ahead of the IPL 2023 auction. While they did drop Dwayne Bravo - who has been a key player for them in the past - but it was on expected lines as the senior West Indies all-rounder's exploits in the T20 format have dwindled.

However, the decision to let go of the rest of the players seemed like a tactical move for they will be returning to their home ground at Chepauk next year. The decision will help CSK rope-in some quality spinners and someone who could be a captaincy option for them in the years to come.

Former India spinner Pragyan Ojha believes the four-time IPL champion side will certainly start looking for MS Dhoni's successor if the legendary India cricketer decides to hang up his boots after next season. Ojha even hailed CSK as a team which will look for a long-term captaincy option because the franchise works like a blue-chip team.

Speaking on JioCinema, Ojha spoke about CSK's future and said, "Till the time MS Dhoni is playing, there can't be a different captain. It became all the clear last year. Having said that, had you asked me a year earlier, I would have thought, maybe Kane Williamson but whatever I know of CSK, if this is MS Dhoni's last year, they would want to pass on the captaincy to an individual who can do the role for the next 5-6 years and brings stability to the team. CSK is one such team which does not believe in a lot of changes and hence would look for a long-term captain. CSK is like a blue-chip team and not like a day trading one."

'MI have a substitute for Pollard'

Apart from CSK, five-time IPL champions, Mumbai Indians, will be without the services of senior Werst Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard. Pollard has retired from IPL and will be donning the batting coach's hat for MI from the next season.

Speaking about Pollard's retirement India cricketer Hanuma Vihari termed it a big loss for the MI for the 35-year-old has won them many times.

"It is a big loss for them(Mumbai Indians). These are big shoes to fill, a player of the stature of Kieron Pollard. You can't really replace the legend he is, in the T20 format. The services he has done for Mumbai Indians, not just as a finisher, but as a fielder and as a leader as well.

"Five titles with a single team and he has played for one team throughout his career. So that shows the love he had for Mumbai and what Mumbai meant to him. I think it is going to be a big task to replace him. One good thing is that he is still in the dugout giving his guidance," Vihari added further.

Vihari, however, commended MI for investing in and grooming Australia all-rounder Tim David who he believes could be the perfect substitute for Pollard. "One thing Mumbai Indians were quite smart about last year was that they picked Tim David as a future replacement for Kieron Pollard. I feel this year Tim David could step up and do the role which Kieron Pollard was doing," Vihari added further.