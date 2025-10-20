Kapil Dev Hails Tommy Fleetwood's DP World India Triumph: "It's Not About How You Win, How You Conduct Yourself Matters"

IPL 2026 Coach returns to ODI side for National Team, will play against England

An IPL 2026 coach has been picked for his country for an upcoming ODI series against England. Although one may scratch their head to recollect who the player is, it is someone who never retired from international cricket but has already been roped in as a coach.

It is New Zealand batting great Kane Williamson, who is set to make his return to international cricket for the upcoming three-match ODI series against England, starting October 26 at Bay Oval, Tauranga. The 34-year-old star rejoins the side after recovering from a minor medical issue that sidelined him during the start of the home summer.

Williamson's return comes shortly after he was appointed as the new strategic advisor of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the IPL 2026 season - marking his first formal coaching role in franchise cricket. His appointment at LSG is a new adventure, even as he remains active as an international player for New Zealand. The Kiwi legend was part of the Gujarat Titans squad for the last two seasons, while he also played for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the past.

The IPL 2026 season starts in March next year and Williamson is now confirmed to play no part inside the 22 yards.

The captaincy for this ODI series remains with Mitchell Santner, with Williamson's presence adding stability and class to the middle order. Coach Rob Walter said the team was delighted to have its former captain back, calling his leadership and composure "invaluable ahead of the journey toward the 2027 World Cup in South Africa."

Walter added, "Kane has had to work hard to overcome his recent setback, and his return brings a huge lift to the group - both in skill and in guidance for our younger players."

Joining Williamson in the 14-player squad is all-rounder Nathan Smith, who returns from an abdominal injury. The solitary new face from the Champions Trophy lineup is 23-year-old Zak Foulkes, rewarded for his domestic performances.

Finn Allen, Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne, Will O'Rourke, Glenn Phillips, and Ben Sears are missing out the ODI series due to injuries.

New Zealand Squad for England ODIs

Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, and Will Young.

NZ vs ENG ODI Series Schedule

1st ODI: Sunday, October 26 - Bay Oval, Tauranga

2nd ODI: Wednesday, October 29 - Seddon Park, Hamilton

3rd ODI: Saturday, November 1 - Sky Stadium, Wellington