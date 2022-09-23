IPL Auction: Date, Venue, Purse, IPL 2023 Format, Transfer Window -- All You Need To Know

The IPL auction will be a mini one in nature as the mega auction was conducted ahead of the IPL 2022, and it will be in vogue for further two years.

1. What are the major changes?

This time the teams will have a total purse of Rs 95 crore, an increase of Rs 5 crore from the previous edition of the auction. The teams can further swell the purse by releasing some players, and even otherwise they will have Rs 5 crore extra to juggle around.

2 Player transfer window

The transfer window for players will be open till about week prior to the auction and will re-open after that. As per Cricbuzz, the main focus will be the future of Ravindra Jadeja after there were reports of a fallout between the all-rounder and the Chennai Super Kings.

There were rumours about a possible trade off between Jadeja and Gujarat Titans’ Shubman Gill, but both the team have denied any such move. There were also reports of trade requests for GT’s Rahul Tewatia and R Sai Kishore but the franchise has not responded to the demand.

3 The IPL 2023 format

The BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has made it clear that the IPL 2023 will return to the original home and away format, absent in the last three editions of the league due to the Covid-19 protocol.

“The next season of men’s IPL will also go back to the home and away format with all 10 teams playing their home matches at their designated venues,” Ganguly said in a letter to the state associations.

The BCCI supremo also said steps are being taken for Women’s IPL next year and all the modalities in this direction will be initiated after the BCCI AGM in October.