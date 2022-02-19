IPL contract feels unreal like a computer game, says Wood

Wood was bought by new franchise Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 7.50 crore on the first day of the IPL auction last week.

"As soon as the final amount was confirmed Sarah asked what it was in pounds - I might have to freeze all our accounts so it doesn't disappear," Wood told 'The Guardian.' "But we're delighted. It's a weird experience. It feels like a computer game - almost not real, like transfers on Football Manager - but it's also very real when you get signed," he added.

The 32-year-old, who had withdrawn from last year's auction to spend more time with his family, recalled the scene in his house during the auction.

"We were about to go away for the weekend for a wedding anniversary I missed in Australia but the IPL auctioneer falling ill on stage paused everything and delayed us setting off," Wood said.

Auctioneer Hugh Edmeades had collapsed inside the auction room through the first day due to low blood pressure. "Harry was meant to sleep in the car but just conked out on the sofa before my name came up. I remember Sarah shouting - but also whispering - 'Get back here now,' as I was putting some dishes in the sink.

"After a quiet start to the bidding, suddenly it moved fast and the numbers went up," he said.

Veteran pacers James Anderson and Stuart Broad were dropped from the English side for three-Test series against West Indies next month and Wood said he was "shocked" to learn about the duo's omission.

"I didn't see it coming at all. It will be weird those two not being on tour; a first for me. Even when injured they normally stay in the group. But I know they'll be there on text if I need advice. And if they see something, they'd message too. They're England fans, I know they've been there a long time but they still just want England to win and I'm 100% sure they'll be back," he added.

He also spoke about former head coach Chris Silverwood's departure from the team in the wake of the side's embarrassing Ashes series defeat. "It's sad. Spoons was so supportive of me. I came on leaps and bounds since he first came on board as bowling coach [in 2018].

"He always made my work fun and never put pressure on me. You never want anyone to lose their job and it's so hard as a player when management cop it for your failures," Wood said.