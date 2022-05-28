IPL Final Stats & Records: Batting First And Chasing Winning Percentage, Most Runs, Margin Of Win

GT will eye their maiden title in the debut season itself and RR will be keen to land their second title.

Before the action kicks in, here is a look at the 14 previous final and we are giving you some records.

Find out stats like which team, the one batting first or second, has the advantage, most runs in IPL final etc.

1. IPL 2008 Final

Rajasthan Royals beat Chennai Super Kings by 7 wickets.

Top-scorer: Yusuf Pathan (56, RR)

Top wicket-taker: Yusuf Pathan (3/22, RR).

2. IPL 2009 Final

Deccan Chargers beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 6 runs.

Top-scorer: Herschelle Gibbs (53, DC)

Top-wicket-taker: Anil Kumble (4/16, RCB).

3 IPL 2010 Final

Chennai Super Kings beat Mumbai Indians by 22 runs.

Top-Scorer: Suresh Raina (57, CSK)

Top wicket-takers: Shadab Jakati (2/26, CSK), Dilhara Fernando (2/23, MI).

4 IPL 2011 Final

Chennai Super Kings beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 58 runs.

Top Scorer: M Vijay (95, CSK)

Top wicket-taker: R Ashwin (3/16, CSK).

5 IPL 2012 Final

Kolkata Knight Riders beat Chennai Super Kings by 5 wickets.

Top-scorer: Manvinder Bisla (89, KKR)

Top-wicket-taker: Ben Hilfenhaus (2/25, CSK).

6 IPL 2013 Final

Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings by 23 runs.

Top run-scorer: MS Dhoni (63, CSK), Kieron Pollard (60, MI).

Top wicket-taker: Dwayne Bravo (4/42, CSK).

7 IPL 2014 Final

Kolkata Knight Riders beat Kings XI Punjab by 3 wickets.

Top run-scorer: Wriddhiman Saha (115, KXIP)

Top wicket-taker: Karanveer Singh (4/54 KXIP).

8 IPL 2015 Final

Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings by 41 runs.

Top run-scorer: Lendl Simmons (68, MI)

Top wicket-taker: Mitchell McClenaghan (3/25, MI).

9 IPL 2016 Final

Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 8 runs.

Top run-scorer: Chris Gayle (76, RCB)

Top wicket-taker: Chris Jordan (3/45, RCB)

10 IPL 2017 Final



Mumbai Indian beat Rising Pune Supergiant by 1 run.

Top run-scorer: Steve Smith (51, RPSG)

Top wicket-taker: Mitchell Johnson (3/26, MI).

11 IPL 2018 Final

Chennai Super Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets.

Top-scorer: Shane Watson (117, CSK)

Top wicket-taker: Karn Sharma (1/25, CSK), Ravindra Jadeja (1/26, CSK).

12 IPL 2019 Final

Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings by 1 run.

Top-scorer: Shane Watson (80, CSK)

Top wicket-taker: Deepak Chahar (3/26, CSK)

13 IPL 2020 Final

Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by 5 wickets.

Top-Scorer: Rohit Sharma (68, MI)

Top wicket-taker: Trent Boult (3/30, MI)

14 IPL 2021 Final

Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 27 runs.

Top-scorer: Faf du Plessis (86, CSK)

Top wicket-taker: Shardul Thakur (3/38, CSK).

2. IPL Final Winning percentage

Total IPL finals: 14

Team batting first won: 9

Team batting second won: 5

Team batting 1st winning percentage: 64.29

Team batting 2nd winning percentage: 35.71.

3. Miscellaneous records

Most titles: Mumbai Indians (5)

Most runs in IPL finals: Suresh Raina: 236

Lowest margin of win (runs): 1 run

Highest margin of win (runs): 58 runs

Lowest margin of win (wickets): 3 wickets

Highest margin of win (wickets): 8 wickets.

Most IPL final appearances: CSK: 9.

Highest total in IPL final: 208 by Sunrisers Hyderabad

Lowest total in IPL final: 125/9 by Chennai Super Kings