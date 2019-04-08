IPL 2019: Some IPL games similar to El Clasico of La Liga: Rahul Dravid on his visit to Camp Nou

In a video uploaded by La Liga on their Facebook page, Dravid expressed his gratitude to the FC Barcelona management for the hospitality and also revealed his excitement.

"It's incredible, it's a huge honour, it's one of the things I've always wanted to do - come to Camp Nou and watch a football match. To be here and experience the atmosphere, it's absolutely electric," Dravid said.

The 46-year-old was all praise for Barcelona star striker Lionel Messi and said, it was fantastic to see five-time Ballon d'Or holder's ball control.

Thank You @FCBarcelona for having one of our legends at Camp Nou! 👏 😃 😎 https://t.co/GLo0vnVA5O — BCCI (@BCCI) April 8, 2019

"To be able to watch players like Messi and Suarez play live, it's fantastic for me and my family. Thanks to Barcelona FC for the hospitality, it's been excellent," Dravid said.

🇮🇳😁 Rahul Dravid, it was a pleasure greeting you at Camp Nou! We hope you enjoyed our victory 👏 #BarçaAtleti https://t.co/WENyIUQ8C8 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) April 7, 2019

"He's an absolute genius. It's incredible to watch what he does and to watch him live... One thing to see with Messi is how fantastic he is with the ball but it is incredible to see how good he is without the ball and how he is able to find spaces. I don't think there's been a better player than him ever. It's fantastic to watch him live," the 46-year-old added.

Dravid, who is the brand ambassador of the ISL 2018-19 champions Bengaluru FC, claimed though cricket in the most popular sport in India, football is also catching up since the advent of ISL.

"Cricket is a different game. We have a great atmosphere and a great crowd in the IPL and a lot of Test matches as well. Cricket is the No.1 sport in India but football is catching up very quickly. The ISL, the new league there since the last few years, Indian football is catching up but yeah, this was a lovely atmosphere to watch. Similar to some of the IPL games that we have," Dravid said.