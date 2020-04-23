IPL: MS Dhoni's iconic tweet resurfaces on seventh anniversary of Chris Gayle's 175 not out for RCB

Back in 2013 during the IPL, the Chennai Super Kings captain had hailed the former West Indies dasher when he slammed the highest score in the history of the league.

Gayle - who used to open for Royal Challengers Bangalore back then - bludgeoned 175 not out against Pune Warriors India (PWI), now defunct, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on this very day during the sixth season of the domestic T20 league.

Gayle's 175 not out still remains to be the highest individual total in T20 cricket. The Jamaican took just 66 deliveries to post that mammoth total. The big-hitting West Indian took just 30 balls to get to his century.

Gayle's 102-minute-long knock was studded with 13 boundaries and 17 towering sixes at the M Chinnaswamy. Riding on his epic knock, RCB posted an imposing 263/5 in 20 overs and later their bowlers restricted the opposition to 133/9 to win the match by 130 runs.

Watching Gayle's carnage, Dhoni had taken to his Twitter handle to post a tweet asserting how he took the right decision in becoming a wicketkeeper-batsman and not a bowler.

"Life is all about taking the right decision, seeing Gayle bat today I think I took the right decision of being a wicketkeeper," he had tweeted.

Gayle, who won consecutive Orange Caps in 2011 and 2012 for scoring 608 and 733 runs respectively for the RCB, was released by the franchise ahead of IPL 2018 and the dangerous left-handed batsman was bought by Kings XI Punjab.