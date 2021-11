IPL Retention 2022: Predicted Retained Players List of CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, DC, RR, PBKS, SRH

The mega auction will be held either in December or January ahead of the IPL 2022.

Some big names like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, the cream of Indian cricket, are set to get retained.

But a few others like R Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Kuldeep Yadav etc will have to find a new team or hope to get redrafted by their current teams.

Then there are a few others like KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer who might not get a retention by their franchises, in this case Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals. However, they might be in line for something bigger in IPL 2022.

KL Rahul has been linked with the new Lucknow franchise as their possible captain. It also has been rumoured that Shreyas might end his association with the Delhi outfit as they are all set to continue with Pant as captain even in IPL 2022.

In that context, Shreyas might explore the leadership role either with the new Ahmedabad outfit, Royal Challengers Bangalore or even with the Chennai Super Kings, a position that will come to him once the incumbent Dhoni vacates the place possibly after IPL 2022. Virat Kohli had announced that he would not captain Royal Challengers in IPL 2022 and they could be eyeing Shreyas for that role.

Here is then a look at the players who could be possibly retained by their respective franchises.

1. Chennai Super Kings Possible 4 retained players: MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, Faf du Plessis. 2. Royal Challengers Bangalore Possible 4 retained players: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel. 3. Sunrisers Hyderabad Possible 4 retained players: Kane Williamson, Rashid Khan, Umran Malik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar. 4. Mumbai Indians Possible 4 retained players: Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard. 5. Punjab Kings Possible 4 retained players: Mohammed Shami, Mayank Agarwal, Ravi Bishnoi, Aiden Markram. 6. Rajasthan Royals Possible 4 retained players: Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Chetan Sakariya. 7. Delhi Capitals Possible 4 retained players: Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Prithvi Shaw. 8. Kolkata Knight Riders Possible 4 retained players: Sunil Narine, Shubman Gill/Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy.