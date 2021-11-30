IPL Retention 2022: CSK, KKR, DC, MI retain four players each; Know available purse of all teams

The Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals have made up their minds to retain four cricketers.

Here’s the list prior to the 9 PM deadline on Tuesday (November 30).

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer.

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje.

The five-time champions Mumbai Indians have so far retained Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah. They have also added Suryakumar Yadav and Kieron Pollard to the list

Royal Challengers Bangalore, as expected, have retained Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell. They have added pacer Mohammad Siraj to the line-up.

Sunrisers Hyderabad have so far retained just Kane Williamson and they could let go star leg-spinner Rashid Khan, who is linked heavily with the new franchise based in Lucknow. They have added Jammu duo of pacer Umran Malik and all-rounder Abdul Samad to the retained players list.

Similarly, Rajasthan Royals have retained their skipper Sanju Samson so far

with Jos Buttler too in line to get a retention. Buttler indeed got a retention

along with young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal.

The Punjab Kings joined the other teams in retaining players as they have set

to hand retainership to Mayank Agarwal, and young pacer Arshdeep Singh.

Both of them had a good IPL 2021 for the Kings.

But they are set to part ways with KL Rahul, their captain and the

highest scorer in IPL 2021. Rahul has also been approached by the Lucknow

outfit, just like Rashid. But we will have to hear more on that.

Purse remaining as of now:

CSK: Rs 48 crore (Maximum 4 players retained)

KKR: Rs 48 crore (Maximum 4 players retained)

DC: Rs 48 crore (Maximum 4 players retained)

MI: Rs 48 crore (Maximum 4 players retained)

SRH: Rs 68 crore (After 3 players retained)

RR: Rs 62 crore (After 3 players retained)

RCB: Rs 57 crore (After 2 players retained)

PBKS: Rs 72 crore (After 2 players retained)