Ishant Sharma among 29 athletes recommended for Arjuna Award

Male recurve archer Atanu Das, women's hockey team player Deepika Thakur, cricketer Deepak Hooda and tennis player Divij Sharan have also been recommended for the award, an official source told PTI after the selection committee's meeting here.

The 31-year-old Ishant has played 97 Tests and 80 ODIs for India, grabbing over 400 international wickets.

Rohit Sharma recommended for Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award 2020

It has also been learnt that Olympic bronze-winning wrestler Sakshi Malik and former world champion weightlifter Mirabai Chanu too have got the committee's nod but the final decision has been left on sports minister Kiren Rijiju as both the women are former Khel Ratna awardees.

While Sakshi won the Khel Ratna in 2016 for her Olympic bronze in the Rio Olympics, Mirabai was conferred with the honour in 2018 along with India captain Virat Kohli for her world championship gold medal.

Meanwhile, Team India's opener and limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma and four other athletes have been recommended for the prestigious Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award - country's highest sporting honour.

Along with Rohit, Asian Games gold medalist wrestler Vinesh Phogat, table tennis sensation Manika Batra and Paralympic gold medalist Mariappan Thangavelu have been recommended.

The names of winners will be announced on August 29, which is the birth anniversary of Hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand. That day is also celebrated as National Sports Day.

(With PTI inputs)