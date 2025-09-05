Sports Bulletin For Sep 5: From New Base Price For India Jersey Sponsor To Chinnaswasmy To Host First Match Since Stampede

Cricket ISPL Unveils National Competitive Framework To Enhance Grassroots Tennis-Ball Cricket Across India The Indian Street Premier League has launched a national competitive framework aimed at strengthening grassroots tennis-ball cricket in India. This initiative establishes zonal panels to nurture talent and ensure equal opportunities for players nationwide.

-MyKhel Team

The Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) has unveiled a new national competitive framework aimed at enhancing grassroots tennis-ball cricket in India. This initiative introduces a structured pathway for talent development, from local tournaments to national recognition, under the ISPL's guidance.

ISPL's zonal panel structure and league affiliation model represent a major shift in its leadership and talent development strategy. By decentralising governance through eight regionally empowered panels, the ISPL ensures systematic identification and nurturing of grassroots talent. This framework offers equal opportunities and consistent evaluation across zones, reinforcing ISPL's commitment to organised and inclusive sport development in India.

The ISPL will function through eight zonal panels covering regions like West, North, East, South-East, South-Central, South-West, North-West, and Central-North. Each zone will have an officially recognised ISPL Panel responsible for governing cricketing activities in that area. Franchise owners of ISPL teams will act as the De facto Chairperson of their respective zonal panels.

Each panel will be supported by local tournament representatives, player development heads, scouting heads, and operations teams. The zonal panels are designed to bring both experience and investment to regional cricket development.

Tournaments across the country can apply for affiliation through the ISPL website or application. Once affiliated, tournaments gain access to ISPL branding, systems, and player development pathways. An affiliation fee is scaled based on a tournament's operational history to ensure inclusivity and standardisation.

Players can only enter the ISPL ecosystem by registering with their respective Zonal Panel through affiliated tournaments. Each player will be graded using a detailed performance-based point system to determine eligibility for the ISPL Auction Pool starting Season 4. Direct player registrations will no longer be accepted post-Season 3.

Quotes from Key Figures

"Identifying talent at the grassroots is the first step to building a strong future for the game. With ISPL’s new national framework, players from every corner of India now have a clear pathway to nurture their skills and showcase their talent on a bigger stage. This structure ensures every player gets a fair chance to be noticed and progress, turning their love for the game into real opportunities at the national level." - said Sachin Tendulkar, ISPL Core Committee Member.

"Establishing robust structures within sports is essential to strengthening the entire sporting ecosystem and ensuring sustainable growth. The ISPL’s comprehensive zonal panel model sets a high benchmark not only for tennis-ball cricket but also for sporting economies across the country. By promoting transparency, accountability and regional development, ISPL is laying a solid foundation that will elevate the sport and empower aspiring athletes nationwide," said Ashish Shelar, ISPL Core Committee Member.

Commitment to Growth

"The Indian Street Premier League’s remarkable growth is a testament to the immense passion for tennis-ball cricket across the nation. By implementing a rigorous and competitive framework, we are committed to identifying and nurturing emerging talent while strengthening the broader cricketing ecosystem. This structured approach ensures a sustainable future for the sport and reinforces ISPL’s role as a catalyst for inclusive development and professional excellence," said Suraj Samat, ISPL League Commissioner and Core Committee Member.

"We are creating more than just a league – we are building a movement that empowers every player at the grassroots. This initiative is about unlocking potential and giving every young player a real opportunity to shine. Together, we are transforming the landscape of tennis-ball cricket, making it more accessible, and inspiring for generations to come," said Minal Amol Kale, ISPL Core Committee Member.