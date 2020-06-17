Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Jason Holder says West Indies will show support to Black Lives Matter movement

By
Jason Holder says West Indies will show support to Black Lives Matter movement during their tour to England set to begin in July
Jason Holder says West Indies will show support to Black Lives Matter movement during their tour to England set to begin in July

London, June 17: West Indies captain Jason Holder has revealed that the team is firmly behind the 'Black Lives Matter' movement and will show their support for it in the first Test against England starting next month.

"The West Indies team is firmly behind the 'Black Lives Matter' movement," Holder said when asked at the show Good Morning Britain about the ongoing worldwide protest against racism following the death of George Floyd in the United States.

Floyd, an African-American, died in police custody in Minneapolis on Many 25, following which widespread protest have been taking place around the world against racism and police brutality. "As a team we will show our solidarity to the movement. We had few discussions and come July 8th, we will show our support.

"I've been following it quite closely and I've seen many opinion on the matter and what should be done and what can be done. It's a perfect opportunity to affect change. One of the things that stands out if unity. We need to unite and come together as one," he added.

The West Indies squad arrived in Manchester last week and have started training at the Old Trafford ground where they will be based and will live, train and play in a "bio-secure" environment during the seven weeks of the tour, as part of the comprehensive medical and operations plans to ensure player and staff safety.

The three-Test series in England will mark the resumption of international cricket after it was suspended in March due to coronavirus pandemic. The first Test is slated to be played at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton (July 8-12) with the second and third matches at Old Trafford in Manchester from July 16-20 and then July 24-28.

More JASON HOLDER News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Wednesday, June 17, 2020, 11:08 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 17, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue