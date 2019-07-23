Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

England vs Ireland: Roy and Stone handed England Test debuts against Ireland

By Opta
JasonRoy - cropped

London, July 23: Jason Roy and Olly Stone will make their Test debuts when England host Ireland at Lord's on Wednesday (July 23), captain Joe Root has confirmed.

Roy becomes the latest player to try his hand in the problem position of opener for England in the longest format, having shown blistering form at the top of the order during his country's triumphant Cricket World Cup campaign.

Ireland set for landmark Lord's Test against England

The 29-year-old boasts nine ODI hundreds and 18 half-centuries and will open alongside Surrey team-mate Rory Burns, with Kent's Joe Denly slated to come in at three ahead of skipper Root.

James Anderson, England's leading Test wicket-taker, misses out due to a calf injury.

"I think with Jason I just want him to go and be himself out there and trust his instincts as much as possible," Root said at a news conference on Tuesday.

"He's got very good instincts, he reads the game very well and he brings something different to our Test batting side for sure.

"He's a proven performer in international cricket so he's fully capable of making big contributions at the top of the order. I hope he doesn't try and play differently."

A sweltering weather forecast for the one-off Test has contributed to the decision to field two spinners, with Somerset left-armer Jack Leach slotting in alongside all-rounder Moeen Ali.

Leach's county colleague Lewis Gregory misses out, with paceman Stone getting the nod having recovered from the back injury that forced him out of England's tour of the Caribbean earlier this year.

Side injuries sustained by Mark Wood and Jofra Archer could combine to create an Ashes opening for Stone, with the five-match series against arch-rivals Australia beginning at Edgbaston next week.

"I think he's got good pace, that's one thing that he brings to this group and this squad – an extra bit of pace, something different to turn to," Root said of the 25-year-old.

England team:

Jason Roy, Rory Burns, Joe Denly, Joe Root (captain), Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, Olly Stone

More CRICKET News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
The stirring story of Rahul Chahar
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Tuesday, July 23, 2019, 18:20 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 23, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue