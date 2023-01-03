Jasprit Bumrah set to make international comeback with ODI series against Sri Lanka; India pacer gets NCA nod

In an official release, the BCCI said, "The All-India Senior Selection Committee has included pacer Jasprit Bumrah in India's ODI squad for the upcoming Mastercard 3-match ODI series against Sri Lanka."

The star pacer was out of action since September 2022 due to a back injury. Bumrah also missed the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia due to the same. The right-arm quick has undergone rehabilitation and has been declared fit by the National Cricket Academy (NCA). He will soon join the Indian ODI squad soon.

Team India get new kit sponsors in Killer Jeans as MPL pulls out of deal prematurely

The opening one-day international against Sri Lanka will be played at Guwahati on January 10. The second ODI will be played at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on January 12 while the final match of the series will be hosted at Trivandrum on January 15.

Apart from Bumrah, regular India captain Rohit Sharma will also be making his comeback to the national side with the ODI series against Sri Lanka. Rohit suffered an injury while fielding in the second ODI against Bangladesh, which the Men in Blue lost in a last-over thriller. Rohit batted with an injured finger in that game.

BCCI appointed CAC's questions for Selectors: Plan beyond Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant replacement in Test

KL Rahul - who lead Team India in the final ODI and the successive Test series in Bangladesh - will also make his return with that series. Rahul - who was the vice-captain of the ODI side in Bangladesh - will play as a wicketkeeper-batter in the series.

Exclusive: 'Ishan Kishan best candidate to replace injured Rishabh Pant in Team India,' says Maninder Singh

All-rounder Hardik Pandya - who has been appointed the stand-in captain for the T20I series against Sri Lanka - has been appointed Rohit's deputy in the ODI side.

Team India updated squad for Sri Lanka ODIs

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.