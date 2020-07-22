Jofra Archer alleges racial abuse on social media after breaching bio-secure protocol ahead of 2nd Test

"Some of the abuse I have taken over the past few days on Instagram has been racist and I have decided that enough is enough," he wrote in his column in the Daily Mail on Wednesday (July 22).

"Since Wilfried Zaha, the Crystal Palace footballer, was abused by a 12-year-old online I drew a line and I will not allow anything to pass, so I have forwarded on my complaints to the ECB and that will go through the correct process," he wrote further.

England vs West Indies: Archer fined for breaching bio-secure protocols to visit home

Archer was removed from the squad last week on the eve of the second Test after he breached the biosecure rules with an unauthorized trip to his home in Hove.

He was placed in five days of isolation at Old Trafford's on-site hotel, allowed out only for carefully controlled solitary fitness work, and later fined about 15,000 pounds (USD 19,000) at a disciplinary hearing.

"I found I was struggling for motivation in the circumstances when it came to returning to bowling in the nets. When I walked outside of my room for the first time since being placed into self-isolation for breaking the COVID-19 protocols, I heard the cameras clicking with every single step I took," he wrote.

"The whole spectacle made me feel uneasy. I know what I did was an error of judgement and I have suffered the consequences of that. I haven't committed a crime and I want to start feeling myself again.

"I spoke briefly to the doctor about how I'm feeling and also to Ben Stokes on Monday night. Ben tried to advise me on how to deal with being in the spotlight of international sport. He vowed to back me and support me. Now, I need to be 100 per cent mentally right so that I can throw myself into my cricket this week," Archer added.

Having come into contact with an unnamed individual during his detour between Southampton and Manchester, Archer needed to test negative twice before being allowed to return to the playing group. His availability gives England a full set of six seamers to choose from for the series decider starting on Friday in Manchester.

Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes and Sam Curran contributed to the 113-run win on Monday, while James Anderson, Mark Wood and Archer are fully rested after playing in Southampton. Captain Joe Root insisted Archer's lapse in judgement would not be held against him when it came to selection.