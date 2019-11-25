New Zealand Cricket to apologise to Archer after England bowler suffers racist abuse

Archer put on a stand of 30 alongside Sam Curran (29 not out) as England attempted to salvage a draw on day five in Mount Maunganui, but was eventually dismissed by Neil Wagner (5-44) as the tourists slumped to an innings and 65-run defeat.

The 24-year-old Barbados-born fast bowler subsequently claimed a member of the Bay Oval crowd had directed racist abuse at him.

Archer claims he was racially abused in England defeat

"A bit disturbing hearing racial insults today whilst battling to help save my team, the crowd was been amazing this week except for that one guy," Archer tweeted.

A bit disturbing hearing racial insults today whilst battling to help save my team , the crowd was been amazing this week except for that one guy , @TheBarmyArmy was good as usual also — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) November 25, 2019

The Black Caps have issued a swift response, stating they will contact Archer on Tuesday to issue an apology, while confirming there is to be an investigation into the matter.

"New Zealand Cricket (NZC) will be contacting and apologising to English fast bowler Jofra Archer, who was racially abused by a spectator as he left the field at the conclusion of the first Test at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui," a statement issued read.

"Although security providers at the venue were unable to locate the perpetrator, NZC will be examining CCTV footage and making further inquiries tomorrow in an endeavour to identify the man responsible.

"NZC has zero tolerance towards abusive or offensive language at any of its venues and will refer any developments in the case to police.

"It will contact Mr Archer tomorrow to apologise for the unacceptable experience, and to promise increased vigilance in the matter when the teams next meet in Hamilton."