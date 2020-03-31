Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Joginder Sharma feels fight against coronavirus to save lives is bigger than winning T20 World Cup for India

By

New Delhi, March 31: Former India cricketer Joginder Sharma was recently lauded by the ICC and fellow countrymen for his working tirelessly as the first line of defence in the fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The cricketer-turned-cop in the Haryana Police, who became the household name after bowling the final over in the World T20 final in 2007 against Pakistan, is currently involved in dealing with the health crisis.

In a report published in Wisden, the former cricketer said fighting against coronavirus is much bigger than winning the world cup final, for the latter involves saving countless lives.

Joginder said, "Obviously, this contribution is much bigger because people are losing their lives. It was also a big thing, winning the World Cup for India, but here we have to save the nation. And even if I am playing a small part in this, then it is huge."

The cricketer who is serving as DSP in Hisar further gave an example of his own sport, where team spirit is essential in combating critical situations and the current scenario is no different.

Joginder further said, "It was the nature of my sport, which is a team game and players work together to make things happen. So now we have to help each other, and the biggest help will be to stay inside our homes. This is the only way to fight coronavirus. Feed the hungry, help the poor. Say no to social gatherings, go out just for getting essentials, but maintain social distance."

People know me and recognise me, and that helps to put my point across. But now I am a police officer and this is my duty," he added further.

The cricketer also took to his Twitter handle and shared a video in which he could be seen sensitising fellow policemen about the importance of sanitisation.

"It's time to execute restless duties for the nation, not only us but I request you all to be equivalent to us in maintaining social distance and be at your home, It's time for all to prove ourselves a real Patriot. And real patriotism is now in fighting simultaneously with COVID-19," he tweeted.

More CORONAVIRUS News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Read more about: coronavirus team india bcci
Story first published: Tuesday, March 31, 2020, 19:56 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 31, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue