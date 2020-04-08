John Wright appointed President of Derbyshire

Wright, a former Derbyshire player and coach, has been associated with several teams in the capacity of a coach including IPL outfit Mumbai Indians. He was head coach of the team for a couple of seasons and was the main brain behind unearthing Jasprit Bumrah.

Now, Wright is an integral part of the defending IPL champions as a talent scout and an important member of the think-tank. Wright led New Zealand in 14 Tests and 31 ODIs.

"I hold Derbyshire very close to my heart and I am honoured to serve as Club President. I enjoyed so many great times here as a player and as a coach, and I wish the current squad the very best as they continue to make great progress on the field," said Wright.

Derbyshire chairman Ian Morgan said of Wright's appointment: "John is one of the greatest batsmen to ever play for Derbyshire, scoring more than 14,000 runs for the club. Even when his playing days ended, John kept a close relationship with the club and enjoyed success in his return as a coach. His contribution and commitment to the Club over many years has been immense and I am delighted that he has accepted the role of Club President in this our 150th year."