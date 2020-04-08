Cricket
John Wright appointed President of Derbyshire

By
Former India coach John Wright appointed President of Derbyshire in English county cricket
Former India coach John Wright appointed President of Derbyshire in English county cricket

Bengaluru, April 8: John Wright, the former New Zealand captain and India coach, has been appointed as the president of English county Derbyshire and he will replace Harold Rhodes, whose tenure ended after a year in the post.

Wright, a former Derbyshire player and coach, has been associated with several teams in the capacity of a coach including IPL outfit Mumbai Indians. He was head coach of the team for a couple of seasons and was the main brain behind unearthing Jasprit Bumrah.

Now, Wright is an integral part of the defending IPL champions as a talent scout and an important member of the think-tank. Wright led New Zealand in 14 Tests and 31 ODIs.

"I hold Derbyshire very close to my heart and I am honoured to serve as Club President. I enjoyed so many great times here as a player and as a coach, and I wish the current squad the very best as they continue to make great progress on the field," said Wright.

Derbyshire chairman Ian Morgan said of Wright's appointment: "John is one of the greatest batsmen to ever play for Derbyshire, scoring more than 14,000 runs for the club. Even when his playing days ended, John kept a close relationship with the club and enjoyed success in his return as a coach. His contribution and commitment to the Club over many years has been immense and I am delighted that he has accepted the role of Club President in this our 150th year."

Story first published: Wednesday, April 8, 2020, 16:36 [IST]
