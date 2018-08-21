Ailing Bairstow keen to aid England's unlikely victory bid at Trent Bridge

The England wicketkeeper played little part in the action on Monday (August 20) after taking a blow to his left hand when attempting to take a James Anderson delivery.

However, a scan showed Bairstow's middle finger had suffered only a small fracture and, while he had a watching brief for the remainder of the day, the Yorkshireman believes he could yet play a part in England's second innings.

The hosts reached the close on 23-0 but will resume still requiring a mammoth 498 runs to secure an unlikely win, in the process wrapping up the five-match series.

"We are hopeful a bit more ice overnight and some more protection on my hand will help," said Bairstow. "We are going to see how it is in the morning.

"It is a fracture, but it is not displaced, so that is a big thing. wobbled and I just copped it on the end. It is part and parcel of this job. The first 30 seconds were horrendous."

Stumps on Day 3 of the 3rd Test, England 23/0, chasing 520 runs.#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/KOchG5KA87 — BCCI (@BCCI) August 20, 2018

While Bairstow was nursing his injured finger, India's Cheteshwar Pujara returned to form with a knock of 72 as he shared in a third-wicket partnership with Virat Kohli – who made 103 - that set up their side’s declaration just before stumps.

Pujara told Sky Sports: "I haven't scored too many this season. In county cricket, I thought I was batting well but didn't score too many .

"It is good to be among the runs. I was confident enough that a big one was coming soon. I missed out on a hundred but I am pleased to get 72."