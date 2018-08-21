Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Ailing Bairstow keen to aid England's unlikely victory bid at Trent Bridge

Posted By: OPTA
Englands Jonny Bairstow (right) helped off the field after injury
England's Jonny Bairstow (right) helped off the field after injury

Nottingham, August 21: Jonny Bairstow remains hopeful he will be able to bat again for England in the third Test against India despite suffering a fractured finger on day three at Trent Bridge.

The England wicketkeeper played little part in the action on Monday (August 20) after taking a blow to his left hand when attempting to take a James Anderson delivery.

However, a scan showed Bairstow's middle finger had suffered only a small fracture and, while he had a watching brief for the remainder of the day, the Yorkshireman believes he could yet play a part in England's second innings.

1
42376

The hosts reached the close on 23-0 but will resume still requiring a mammoth 498 runs to secure an unlikely win, in the process wrapping up the five-match series.

"We are hopeful a bit more ice overnight and some more protection on my hand will help," said Bairstow. "We are going to see how it is in the morning.

"It is a fracture, but it is not displaced, so that is a big thing. wobbled and I just copped it on the end. It is part and parcel of this job. The first 30 seconds were horrendous."

While Bairstow was nursing his injured finger, India's Cheteshwar Pujara returned to form with a knock of 72 as he shared in a third-wicket partnership with Virat Kohli – who made 103 - that set up their side’s declaration just before stumps.

Pujara told Sky Sports: "I haven't scored too many this season. In county cricket, I thought I was batting well but didn't score too many .

"It is good to be among the runs. I was confident enough that a big one was coming soon. I missed out on a hundred but I am pleased to get 72."

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: ATH 2 - 1 LGN
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 21, 2018, 3:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 21, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue