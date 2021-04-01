Jonty Rhodes teams up with EuroSchool to help children discover their potential in sports and fitness

The session was kicked off by Shruthi Arun, Principal of EuroSchool Whitefield, Bengaluru who welcomed Jonty. Jonty, in this one-hour virtual fitness workshop, shared various personal anecdotes and many physical exercises while always emphasizing to keep them as a fun activity and not push the child towards any particular sport.

The legendary former South Africa cricketer also shared tips on how to identify emerging interest in sport or other extra-curricular activities among children. He revealed how his parents, who were teachers, always encouraged him to enjoy himself in the form of various physical activities.

He also shared that playing different sports like hockey & swimming and the life lessons that he learned, helped him be a good fielder. During this webinar, Jonty shared several videos related to age-appropriate exercises for children. These videos had been specially curated with age-specific exercises for different age groups: toddlers, pre-primary, primary & middle-to-high school. He stressed the importance of exercises like flipped catches, crossover catches which are ideal for improving hand-eye co-ordination.

To avoid injury, he insisted on incorporating core strength training and yoga exercises into children's daily routine to be healthy.

Commenting on this initiative, Jonty said, "It's great to be associated with EuroSchool that shares my belief that one must build happy & positively engaged young children and this is achieved through a holistic approach. A school that focuses on extra-curricular activities along with academics will build a positive mindset and will encourage your child to explore a world outside of textbooks. In this respect I can say that I was quite impressed when I went through the sports programme and took a virtual tour of the EuroSchool Campuses', they have some of the best infrastructures to encourage sports & performing arts. Additionally, their balanced schooling approach ensures the healthy development of children across all ages. With multisports facilities of international standards, every child at EuroSchool has the resources and the opportunity to discover his true passion," he added.

Commenting on this collaboration, Rahul Deshpande, CEO, EuroSchool said, "It is a proud moment for us to extend this valuable experience to our EuroSchoolers & parents. What could be better than hearing a sporting legend like Jonty speak about the importance of sports? One of the key reasons we collaborated with Jonty Rhodes for this workshop is that he shared our vision and personally believes that a balanced outlook enables children to discover their strengths & abilities. At EuroSchool, we believe that learning is not just about the acquisition of knowledge but building real-life skills that will be valuable in the 21st century. I would like to thank Jonty for taking out time for this important initiative and conveying an incredibly powerful message to the students and our parents. I would also like to thank our students, parents and all those who registered for this engaging fitness workshop,", he said.

Source: Media Release