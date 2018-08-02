India Vs England: No finger fracture for Jos Buttler

Buttler hurt the middle finger on his left hand when Virat Kohli edged a James Anderson delivery just short of him in the gully in the morning session as England sought to bounce back from a disappointing innings.

However, scans showed the England vice-captain did not suffer a fracture and he continued to ice his finger on Thursday before rejoining proceedings at Edgbaston.

1

42374

The news comes as a boost to the hosts, who will be without Ben Stokes for the second Test as he stands trial after pleading not guilty to a charge of affray following an incident in Bristol last year.

Stokes was influential as England kicked on in Buttler's absence after lunch, reducing India to 160-6 at tea.

Durham all-rounder Stokes took two wickets to reach 100 in Test matches, while 20-year-old Sam Curran claimed four, with further opportunities squandered to various drops at slip.

James Anderson removed Ravichandran Ashwin and Mohammed Shami as India slipped to 182-8 as Buttler returned to the field.