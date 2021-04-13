JUST IN: Ben Stokes of Rajasthan Royals to miss IPL 2021 with a broken finger

As per a report in the Independent, Stokes suffered the injury during the Rajasthan Royals' opening IPL 2021 clash against Punjab Kings on Monday (April 12). Stokes effected a dive near the long-on ropes to dismiss Punjab batsman Chris Gayle for 40. He was grimacing after the completion of the catch.

The report said Stokes felt discomfort in his left-hand immediately, though he came out to open the innings. He was dismissed for a three-ball duck in that match. The Royals failed to chase Kings' 222, falling agonisingly short by five runs.

Stokes will remain in India for one more week and will have an X-Ray on his left-hand to assess the extent of the injury even as the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is in talks with the Rajasthan outfit to manage his injury. Once the assessment is done, it has been reported that the ECB will take over the recovery process of Stokes.

It may be recalled that the ECB had allowed those England players whose teams enter the IPL 2021 Play-offs to skip the two-match Test series against New Zealand beginning on the first week of June.

The IPL 2021 ends on May 30. Apart from Stokes, England players such as Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer (Rajasthan Royals), Sam Curran (Chennai Super Kings), Chris Woakes (Delhi Capitals), and Jonny Bairstow (Sunrisers Hyderabad) currently playing in the IPL 2021 and save Bairstow all others are centrally contracted players.

However, Archer could miss the whole of the IPL 2021 as the ECB on Tuesday (April 13) said no definite time frame has been set for his return to competitive cricket following a hand surgery.