Injured Rabada to miss rest of IPL

Kagiso Rabada
South Africa international Kagiso Rabada will play no further part in Delhi Capitals' quest to win the IPL due to a back niggle.

New Delhi, May 3: Kagiso Rabada has given South Africa a scare ahead of the Cricket World Cup, suffering a back injury that has ended his stint in the Indian Premier League.

Delhi Capitals paceman Rabada is the leading wicket-taker in the 2019 IPL, claiming 25 at an average of 14.72 to help his side secure a play-off place.

However, Rabada did not feature against Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday due to a niggle and the 23-year-old will play no further part in the tournament.

IPL Special Page | Points Table

"It is indeed very hard for me to leave the Delhi Capitals at this stage of the tournament," said Rabada, who will return to South Africa for further assessment.

"But with the World Cup just a month away, a collective decision has been made for me in this regard. It's been a tremendous season for me with the Delhi Capitals, both on and off the field, and I truly believe that our team can win the trophy."

The Proteas also have injury concerns over fellow pacemen Dale Steyn (shoulder), Lungi Ngidi (side strain) and Anrich Nortje (shoulder).

Faf du Plessis' side face tournament hosts England in the first game of the World Cup on May 30.

    Story first published: Friday, May 3, 2019, 16:20 [IST]
