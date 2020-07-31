Kapil Dev says he was better athlete than Richard Hadlee, Ian Botham and Imran Khan

Kapil was constantly compared with Botham, Hadlee and Khan - who are hailed as the best cricketers of all times. All four cricketers had illustrious careers and hence the fans and experts constantly compared them.

While speaking with former India cricketer and current head coach of Indian women's team WV Raman on Inside Out podcast, said: "I wouldn't say I was the greatest, but I was a better athlete than all three put together."

Praising Hadlee, Kapil said: "The best bowling was Richard Hadlee's - he was like a computer among the four of us."

Speaking about Pakistan's 1992 World Cup-winning captain Imran, Kapil said he was the most hardworking player he has ever seen.

"Wouldn't say Imran Khan was the best athlete or the most natural, but he was the most hardworking player we've seen. When he started out, he looked like an ordinary bowler, but then he became a very hardworking fast bowler and he learned by himself. And then he worked on his batting as well," Kapil added.

The 1983 World Cup-winning captain praised the legendary England captain Ian Botham as a true all-rounder. "Ian Botham was a true all-rounder - in given conditions, he could win a match on his own. I wouldn't say Hadlee was the best batsman," Kapil said.

"Botham could do damage to the opposition both with bat [and ball]. Imran could run through the (opposition) team, but his ability as a leader was far better. To control the Pakistan team, he had a challenge," Kapil added further.