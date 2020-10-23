Kapil Dev suffers heart attack; condition stable after angioplasty, says hospital

A statement from Fortis Escorts, Okhala Road, New Delhi, said: "Former Indian Cricket captain Mr Kapil Dev, age 62 years, came to Fortis Escorts Heart Institute (Okhla Road) emergency department at 1:00 am on October 23 with a complaint of chest pain. He was evaluated and an emergency coronary Angioplasty was performed by Dr Atul Mathur, Director of Cardiology Department, in the middle of night.

"Currently, he is admitted in ICU and under close supervision of Dr. Atul Mathur and his team. Mr. Kapil Dev is stable now and he is expected to get discharged in couple of days."

The 61-year-old former Indian captain is the first player to lead India to 50-over World Cup triumph in 1983 in the tournament held in England. India had then beaten West Indies in the World Cup final at Lord's.

Indian Cricketers Association (ICA) President Ashok Malhotra told PTI: "He is feeling okay now. I just spoke to his wife (Romi). He was feeling uneasy yesterday. He is undergoing check-ups at a hospital as we speak."

However, a source close to Kapil said: "He is absolutely fine." The legendary all-rounder was wished a speedy recovery by many on social media. "Wishing you a speedy recovery @therealkapildev sir. Strength always," India batsman Shikhar Dhawan tweeted.

"To those who have called to inquire your prayers and wishes are conveyed to the family and received with gratitude. Good health and strength kaps," read a tweet from Kapil's former teammate Madan Lal. One of India's greatest cricketers,

For long time, Kapil Dev was the highest-wicket taker for India in Tests and ODIs, until Anil Kumble overtook him. Kapil Dev has played 131 Tests for India and made 5248 runs at 31.1 with 8 hundreds and 27 fifties. Kapil hitting Eddie Hemmings for four sixes in a row at Lord's to avoid follow-on in the 1991 Test is still an enduring memory.

Kapil Dev, one of the finest all-rounders of 80s with Imran Khan, Ian Botham and Richard Hadlee, has taken 434 Test wickets. Kapil has played 225 ODIs for India and made 3783 runs at 23.79 with a hundred and 14 half-centuries. His lone hundred in ODIs came against Zimbabwe in the 1983 World Cup, a swashbuckling unbeaten 175 at Tunbridge Wells, England.

He has also captured 253 ODIs wickets, that includes a hat-trick in ODIs.

After his retirement Kapil Dec has donned several hats. He became India coach in 1999 for a brief period but the stint was unsavoury and he was also member of the selection panel. Later, Kapil Dev was a member of the CAC (Cricket Advisory Panel) that led the selection of India coaches.

There were controversies too in his career when former India all-rounder Manoj Prabhkar dragged his into match-fixing scandal in 2000 but the all-rounder denied all the allegations. In the mid 2000s, Kapil Dev led the formation of now-defunct Indian Cricket League (ICL) which was not recognised by the BCCI. The BCCI imposed sanctions on him but later accorded amnesty and welcomed him back to the fold.