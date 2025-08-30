BAN vs NED Live Streaming 1st T20I: When And Where To Watch Bangladesh-Netherlands Match Online And On TV In Bangladesh, Pakistan, India

Cricket KCL 2025: Salman Nizar hits 12 sixes, scores 86 runs off 26 balls in Calicut Globstars' Victory By Sauradeep Ash Updated: Saturday, August 30, 2025, 19:39 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Salman Nizar smacked a breathtaking 86 runs off just 26 balls to set ablaze the Kerala Cricket League on Saturday (August 30) at the Greenfield Stadium in Trivandrum.

The southpaw was in devastating form as he bid adieu to the KCL 2025 with a scintillating knock for his team Calicut Globstars, as they beat the Trivandrum Royals.

The fans at the Greenfield Stadium witnessed a masterpiece of an innings from Nizar, as he hit 12 sixes in his 86, as the knock had an amazing strike rate of 330.

When Calicut was struggling at 76 runs for 4 wickets in 13.1 overs, Salman came to the crease. Gradually increasing the momentum, he carried the team's scoreboard to 115 by the 18th over with a commanding performance.

In the 18th over, bowled by Basil Thampi, Salman started with a six over deep backward point and then hit every ball for six in that over, scoring 30 runs off 6 balls. He also took a single off the last ball to maintain the strike.

In the 19th over, bowled by Abhijith Praveen, Salman hit another six over long-off on the first ball. The next two balls were a wide and a no-ball, with two runs taken on the no-ball. He then smashed the remaining five legal deliveries over the Greenfield Stadium's boundary for sixes. Salman, who was 17 off 13 balls at one stage, scored 69 staggering runs in the next 13 balls.

The final over produced 40 runs for Calicut Globe Stars, pushing the team total to 186 runs. Salman finished unbeaten on 86 runs from just 26 balls, including an incredible 12 sixes.

This extraordinary innings by Salman will be remembered as one of the most remarkable in the history of the Kerala Cricket League. The southpaw is expected to leave the KCL to join the South Zone squad for Duleep Trophy, and is expected to continue his rich vein of form.

Nizar was called in for Chennai Super Kings trial during IPL 2025 but was not picked, but the way he is batting, IPL 2026 looks set to be his arrival.