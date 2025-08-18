Di Maria Asserts Messi Must Compete In The 2026 World Cup Regardless Of Condition

Who was Buchi Babu? Know about the 'Father of Madras Cricket', whose outrage against British fueled a Renaissance

Cricket KCL 2025: Sanju Samson, Jalaj Saxena among 30 new players to make debut in Kerala Cricket League Season 2 By Sauradeep Ash Published: Monday, August 18, 2025, 16:55 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

The Kerala Cricket League season 2 is set to start from August 21 and will continue till September 6 in Trivandrum.

The KCL continues to showcase outstanding young talent, serving as a springboard for rising stars, with players like Vignesh Puthur, whose stellar performance in the inaugural season earned him an IPL berth for Mumbai Indians.

This season, the influx is even greater: over 30 fresh faces are taking the field, drawn from standout performers in KCA tournaments, club cricket, and age group events. This surge underlines Kerala's deep grassroots strength, with many new prospects making waves. Sanju Samson is the biggest name to take field this year as the star Kerala player looks for his first crack at the KCL, after getting roped in for Rs 26.75 lakh by Kochi Blue Tigers.

Among teams, the defending champions Aries Kollam Sailors have opted for continuity, bringing in minimal new additions. In contrast, Alleppey Ripples features the highest number of newcomers, including Kerala Ranji stalwarts Jalaj Saxena and Aditya Baiju. Jalaj, acquired for ₹12.40 lakhs, is renowned across Indian cricket but will make his KCL debut this year, expected to lend invaluable experience to Alleppey. Other new faces in the squad include Sreeroop MP, Balu Babu, Akash Pillai, Muhammed Nasil, and Arjun Nambiar.

Sanju Samson set for centre stage

Kochi welcomes Sanju Samson, who is making his first KCL appearance, alongside seasoned campaigners KJ Rakesh, Akhil KG, and Mohammed Ashiq. Calicut Globe Stars bolster their ranks with additions like Pritish Pawan, Krishnadevan, and TV Krishnakumar.

In Thrissur's lineup, the youngest player in the tournament, KR Rohit, joins Vishnu Menon, Sibin Girish, Aju Paulos, and Atif Bin Ashraf. The Trivandrum Royals also introduce new entries: Sanjeev Satheesan, Asif Salim, Anu Raj TS, Advaith Prince, and J Ananthakrishnan.

The arrival of so many emerging players promises fresh energy and exciting new combinations, sparking anticipation among Kerala's cricket faithful as they await breakthrough performances and electrifying moments in the new KCL season.