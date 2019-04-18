Kedar Jadhav needs a few good IPL knocks going into World Cup 2019: Surendra Bhave

Maharashtra's Jadhav, known to Bhave for several years, has been named in the 15-strong Indian World Cup squad and is playing for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the ongoing edition of the IPL.

"I am sure he is totally focusing on the games in hand for CSK and also looking forward to once again create that form which makes a player feel comfortable going into the World Cup", Bhave told PTI Thursday.

"Till last week or so he looked in a good touch. So, I mean, it is matter of time. If he gets two-three good knocks before going to the World Cup, it will set him right for the mega tournament," noted Bhave, a former Maharashtra opener and ex-national selector.

Kedar, who has played 9 matches for the Chennai Super Kings this season, has managed only 136 runs, with a lone half century (58) in it. Bhave insisted that playing with confidence and going with an all-out approach to win is a characteristic of the 34-year-old Pune-born Jadhav.

"I think in any cricket match where Kedar (Jadhav) participates, he is only trying to win that match. And that's the part of his cricket which is very special.

"At no point in time you will actually see that he is not scoring at the asking rate or anything of that sort," he said. "What you see is he (Kedar) plays purely for the team, he plays to win all the time and he has tremendous confidence in his cricket, whether it is batting, bowling or fielding (or) his added fitness, on which he has worked very hard on for the last 8-10 months.

"He is a confident player, who wants to win all the time and that's what separates him from others," explained Bhave.

"He is keeping a low profile. Knowing Kedar well he is so fired up to perform well, that he is basically keeping to himself right now and doesn't want to be disturbed much."

Former opener Bhave also feels that Jadhav's inclusion in the World Cup squad was an encouraging development for Maharashtra's cricket.

"Its a very good news for Maharashtra cricket and, generally speaking, sports in Pune. It's a proud moment for all the Maharashtrians. "And the fact that he has earned his spot in the team is heartening," he signed off.