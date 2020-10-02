Kieron Pollard reveals how he and Hardik Pandya made 89 runs in last five overs for Mumbai Indians

In the last five overs, Pollard and Pandya amassed 89 runs to convert a middling total to a strong one. The MI duo pummelled Mohammed Shami, K Gowtham and James Neesham without mercy. Pollard made a 20-ball 47 with three fours and four sixes, while Pandya was equally brutal in his 11-ball 30 with three fours and two sixes. Pollard revealed their game plan.

"It feels good. Obviously, we were on the losing end last game so we wanted to come out and get over the line. After 15 overs we had a little over 100, so we needed to step it up. We had to try to pick your match-ups, try to pick your bowlers and then try to analyse the game. We knew we had a couple of overs from spinners, and we were going to maximum against them," said Pollard, who unsurprisingly adjudged man of the match.

Pollard also lauded Pandya for playing a blinder. "It is good to see Hardik Pandya striking well. You want him to come out and hit. Now, we are looking forward to Sharjah. But we need to bat the situation and not the ground."