KKR's mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy marries long-time girlfriend Neha Khedekar

The pair were originally scheduled to get married earlier this year, but the coronavirus pandemic forced them to postpone the ceremonies as they were staying in different cities when the nation-wide lockdown was announced. While Varun was stuck in Chennai, with his area marked a containment zone around May-June, Neha spent the lockdown in Mumbai.

The duo even had a fun cricket twist to their wedding, where Varun was seen bowling a couple of under-arm deliveries to Neha, while friends and family cheered them on.

The former IPL champions posted a video in which the duo can be seen playing cricket as part of a fun session. Neha was seen successfully decoding Varun's mystery with a stylish square-cut off the last delivery.

"Big congratulations to @chakaravarthyvarun and @neha.khedekar from the Knight Riders Family as they begin their journey as husband and wife," KKR captioned the post on Instagram.

After a good outing in the IPL 2020, in which he bagged 17 wickets in 13 matches - including the best bowling spell of the tournament of 5 for 20 vs Delhi Capitals - Varun was picked to play for India in the T20 squad to tour Australia. But an unfortunate shoulder injury ruled him out of the tour, and he returned to India from the UAE.

The Tamil Nadu spinner will look forward to the IPL 2021 now as he will be keen to get that India cap in time for the T20 World Cup.