Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

KKR owners looking to invest in The Hundred

By Pti

London, May 5: Owners of Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are looking to invest in The Hundred, the new flagship tournament of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

'The Telegraph' newspaper reported that the Shah Rukh Khan co-owned KKR are open to investing in the 100-ball a side competition, which has now been postponed to next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ECB, which can lose over 300 million pounds if the entire season is wiped out due to the pandemic, is re-evaluating its earlier stance of not allowing private investment in the tournament, the newspaper reported.

KKR owners also have a presence in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), having bought the Trinidad franchise in 2015. Last week, the ECB had postponed The Hundred's inaugural edition to next year. It was supposed to start in July.

More KKR News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Tuesday, May 5, 2020, 22:53 [IST]
Other articles published on May 5, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue