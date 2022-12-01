KL Rahul gets 'personal leave' approved by BCCI; wedding with actress Athiya Shetty on the cards?

The stylish batter, who didn't have a memorable performance in the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, took a break from cricket. The Karnataka cricketer wasn't part of the limited-overs Indian side which played three T20Is and as many ODIs in New Zealand. He was, however, posting his gym and workout videos on social media for his handle to keep his fans informed about his preparations for the India duties.

Rahul will be back in action from Sunday (December 4) as Team India travels to Bangladesh for three ODIs and two Tests. The first ODI will be played on Sunday where Rahul will be the vice-captain of the Indian side.

Rahul will also be a part of India's Test side in Bangladesh. The first Test will be played between December 14 and 18 at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. While the second Test will start on December 22 at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

It is believed that the meaning of the personal leave is that the cricketer is going to tie the knot with his actor girlfriend Athiya Shetty.

The two have been dating for quite some time and reports earlier this year claimed that they will be getting married in January 2023. However, the actor's family junked such rumours.

However, some reports suggest that the cricketer has already got his 'personal leave' approved by the board. However, there is still no official confirmation from either party.

However, Athiya's Bollywood father, Sunil Shetty, had previously claimed, "Hopefully soon, we will know when and where will it happen. I guess at the right time, everyone will know."