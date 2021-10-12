KL Rahul likely to leave Punjab Kings ahead of IPL 2022 mega auction, possible reason behind his decision

Rahul played for Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad during his initial IPL years. He was bought by the Mohali-based franchise during the IPL 2018 auction for a whopping bid of Rs 11 crore and has been a prolific run-getter in the league ever since. However, the team has performed way below expectations all these years.

The 29-year-old has been the lone warrior for Punjab Kings - who were formerly known as Kings XI Punjab - with the bat in the last three editions. Looking at his batting exploits, the team management decided to appoint the exceedingly talented Karnataka batsman as the captain of the side ahead of IPL 2020. Fortunes, however, didn't change for Punjab Kings as the side still finished at the bottom half of the points table.

Meanwhile, Rahul continued to score runs prolifically and kept living at the reputation of being a brilliant multi-format player for India.

Why KL Rahul is planning to leave PBKS?

As per a Cricbuzz report, the exceedingly talented right-handed batsman may not feature in the PBKS squad in the next season and might go under the hammer during the mega auction for IPL 2022.

A section of experts reasoned Rahul is a superb batsman but lacks leadership skills. The Mysuru cricketer might be mulling to part ways with the hopes of a change in fortunes in terms of winning the elusive silverware.

Rahul recently admitted that we would readily exchange his 'Orange Cap' with an IPL title and a change in franchise might help him realise that dream. There have been numerous instances in the history of IPL when players ending up being a part of a successful side after switching teams.

It is also being reported that the cricketer has been approached by a few franchises that have shown interest in getting him.

As the new season will also have a couple of new teams and a bigger purse of the franchises, Rahul might still engage in a bidding war for obvious reasons.

There is no official word on any rule amendment for the IPL 2022 mega auction. Since there can be two more teams, the BCCI could come up with some tweaks in the guidelines. There is still no clear idea on the number of retentions and Right To Match (RTM) cards available for a franchise.