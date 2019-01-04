Sydney Test: Kohli booed again, Ponting says show some respect to India captain

Kohli was given a mixed reception when he came to bat after the fall of opener Mayank Agarwal with the Indians fans chanting his name, while some of Australia's fans booing the star batsman. "If it was booing then it's absolutely disgraceful," Ponting said on Channel 7.

"I said that in the Perth Test as well. Show some respect."

Kohli has been on the receiving end of the Australian fans in all the three Tests and Ponting and Australian batsman Travis Head had expressed their disappointment.

The Indian skipper is no stranger to such strong reactions as he was also jeered by fans in the 2012 Sydney Test during his maiden tour of Australia.

In fact, Kohli was fined 50 per cent of his match fee for showing his middle finger at the crowed after he was heckled by the fans.