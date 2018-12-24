Kohli has taken batting to the next level: Anil Kumble

1. On Virat Kohli the batsman

In each game, he not only improved his skill level, but he has taken it to the next level. Irrespective of the conditions but also mentally he is under control everything that is happening around. He has the ability to take his team around with his batting. He has matured and you can see it. The way he controls the game, I mean he doesn't play too many loose shots. He doesn't look to hit in the air. I mean when is batting with the lower order. You know he controls the game and you know if he crosses the 20, 30 mark you know that he got to take the hundred. That has been the beauty the way Virat has done it in the last couple of years. He has been able to convert the starts and make a big score, and that's something I would like to think that a Rahane, someone like an opening batsman who haven't really done well need to learn from. I mean they had a good start. Murali Vijay had a great start, he scored 20, he struggled really hard, he fought hard to get that 20. But he wasn't able to convert it into a big score. But someone like a Virat was able to do so consistently and made sure he that he puts his team in a good position. And that we have seen is not just because of skill level but also the kind of mental ability that he has. by controlling all the distractions he was able to chanelise and made sure he is watching the ball to make sure he is doing all the right things on the pitch.

2. On Kohli-Tendulkar comparison

I think you can't compare two people. It was a different era, I don't think we need to compare. But he is certainly a great player in terms of numbers, Virat already has already 60 international hundreds, in such a short span of time, he is hungry we know he is extremely fit, and when he gets the opportunity he makes the best of it. And he makes it count. I think that is the ability Virat has had. And I don't think we should start comparing. He is a great player of the modern era.

3. On Hardik Pandya's inclusion

The only option you would consider a Hardik Pandya is if you are looking at him as your fourth fast bowler in a five-man bowling attack. That is your only option. If he is your third fast bowler then I won't consider Hardik Pandya because he has had too little time. You would rather go with two spinners. If both Ashwin and Jadeja are fit. Then perhaps both of them or Jadeja has still not recovered or Ashwin has recovered. Then maybe throw in a Kuldeep there. We know Kuldeep has really troubled the Aussies in the one Test match that he has played against them. And also against the Australia in the One Day series. So, if it is a flat deck, it may be worth having someone as Kuldeep at the other end. So, I would definitely look at the five-bowler theory because the fast bowlers have really done the hard work and bowled really well, they have been relentless in the last two Test matches.

4. On Ajinkya Rahane

He is a quality player. That's why I don't want to tamper with the middle order. Pujara has to bat three, Kohli has to bat four, and then Rahane at five. Because there will be a temptation if you are looking at Pujara moving up the order to open the batting. Rahane has done well, he has got good starts, he has had a couple of fifties, but somehow I get that feeling that he has in it mind that he has to be really aggressive and he is a stroke maker. I mean he is a stroke player. He plays his shots, and once he is set he is a wonderful player to watch. He just needs to relax and maybe just postpone that thought.