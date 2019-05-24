Kohli says England could be the first to score 500 in World Cup

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Special Page | Full Schedule

With 481 for six against Australia last year, England already holds the record of highest ODI total. At the captains' media interaction ahead of the mega event, Kohli was asked if the 500-run mark could be breached in this edition.

"I was just going to say it really depends on these guys. They seem to be obsessed with getting to 500 before anyone else," said Kohli while pointing to his English counterpart Eoin Morgan, who sat next to him.

Ten incredible captains, but just one glittering trophy.

Kohli conceded that the tournament will see a run-fest but the pressure of playing in a World Cup will make even 260-270 hard to chase.

"It is going to be a high scoring tournament but back home too I said 260-270 will be just as tough to get in a World Cup as chasing 370-380. I don't see many high scoring games in the latter stages of the tournament, initially some teams might get on a roll but later on, you will see 250 defended as well. That is the kind of pressure World Cup brings."

Pressure holds key

The Indian captain expects the teams to be more cautious as the tournament wears on.

"Not all the teams are going to be in a great position (in the latter half). The ones who have to make sure that they get the result are going to be under pressure to chase even a small total. The fact that you are going to be close to a knock out berth will get you under pressure in the latter stages and all teams recognise that.

"Then you will not see many teams going gung ho from ball one. Generally, both teams would like to start in a balanced way and look to capitalise on the moments. So I see pressure being a massive factor in the World Cup."

Just another game

When asked how India and Pakistan will approach the much-anticipated contest between the two arch-rivals, Kohli said, "India-Pakistan is a highly anticipated match but we keep saying again and again: the players react to it very differently from the fans. Yes, you feel the excitement when you enter the stadium but as soon as you step on the field, it is very professional.

"For us, it is just another game you need to win as a team. It brings pressure because the atmosphere in the stadium."