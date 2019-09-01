Karnataka Premier League (KPL) 2019: Full list of Award Winners, Total Prize Money, list of all 8 champions

Vinay Kumar-led Tigers plugged away despite putting up only 152 for 6 in 20 overs. Tuskers got back into it after a shaky start through Devdutt Padikkal (68) and CM Gautam (29), but the Tigers rallied on crowd support to restrict the former champions to 144 all out in 20 overs, securing an 8-run win.

Padikkal was at his belligerent best on the night, scoring a smashing 68 runs from 48 balls, but his effort went in vain. Abhilash Shetty (3/34) and Aditya Somanna (3/24) were the architects of this victory as the pacers picked up three wickets each in Tigers' maiden triumph.

The tournament, organised by the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), started in 2009.

Here's the full list of award winners of KPL 2019:

The Winners - Hubli Tigers - Cash INR 10,00,000/-

Runners-up - Ballari Tuskers - Cash INR 5,00,000.

The second and third runners-up teams - Bijapur Bulls & Mysuru Warriors - Cash INR 2,50,000/-each.

Other awards:

Man of the match (Final): Aditya Somanna

Man of the Series: K Gowtham

Maximum Sixes Award (Final): Devdutt Padikkal

Trusted Player of the match (Final): Devdutt Padikkal

Catch of the Match (Final): Prasidh Krishna

Smart Player of the Match (Final): Abhilash Shetty

Best All-Rounder of the Match (Final): Aditya Somanna

Game Changer of the Match (Final): Mitrakanth Yadav

Best Batsman of the Season: Devdutt Padikkal

Best Bowler of the Season: K Gowtham

KPL Champions

2009 - Bangalore Provident (Rural)

2010 - Mangalore United

2011, 2012, 2013 - Tournament not played

2014 - Mysuru Warriors

2015 - Bijapur Bulls

2016 - Ballary Tuskers

2017 - Belagavi Panthers.

2018 - Bijapur Bulls