Karnataka Premier League (KPL) 2019: Full list of Award Winners, Total Prize Money, list of all 8 champions

Bengaluru, Sep 1: Hubli Tigers defeated Ballari Tuskers by 8 runs to be crowned champions in the eighth edition of the Karnataka Premier League (KPL) at the SDNR Wadiyar Stadium in Mysuru on Saturday (August 31).
Vinay Kumar-led Tigers plugged away despite putting up only 152 for 6 in 20 overs. Tuskers got back into it after a shaky start through Devdutt Padikkal (68) and CM Gautam (29), but the Tigers rallied on crowd support to restrict the former champions to 144 all out in 20 overs, securing an 8-run win.
Padikkal was at his belligerent best on the night, scoring a smashing 68 runs from 48 balls, but his effort went in vain. Abhilash Shetty (3/34) and Aditya Somanna (3/24) were the architects of this victory as the pacers picked up three wickets each in Tigers' maiden triumph.
Good Morning Tigers... If you thought it was a dream, here you go. #Champions #HubliTigers #KPLFinal #KPLNoduGuru pic.twitter.com/lLCOMx5izx— Namma KPL (@KPLKSCA) September 1, 2019
The tournament, organised by the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), started in 2009.
Here's the full list of award winners of KPL 2019:
The Winners - Hubli Tigers - Cash INR 10,00,000/-
Runners-up - Ballari Tuskers - Cash INR 5,00,000.
The second and third runners-up teams - Bijapur Bulls & Mysuru Warriors - Cash INR 2,50,000/-each.
Other awards:
Man of the match (Final): Aditya Somanna
Man of the Series: K Gowtham
Maximum Sixes Award (Final): Devdutt Padikkal
Trusted Player of the match (Final): Devdutt Padikkal
Catch of the Match (Final): Prasidh Krishna
Smart Player of the Match (Final): Abhilash Shetty
Best All-Rounder of the Match (Final): Aditya Somanna
Game Changer of the Match (Final): Mitrakanth Yadav
Best Batsman of the Season: Devdutt Padikkal
Best Bowler of the Season: K Gowtham
KPL Champions
2009 - Bangalore Provident (Rural)
2010 - Mangalore United
2011, 2012, 2013 - Tournament not played
2014 - Mysuru Warriors
2015 - Bijapur Bulls
2016 - Ballary Tuskers
2017 - Belagavi Panthers.
2018 - Bijapur Bulls
Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here