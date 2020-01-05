Kris Srikkanth picks KL Rahul over Shikhar Dhawan for T20 World Cup; Dhawan wishes to be more impactful in 2020

Dhawan is returning to international cricket after a long gap. During the senior left-handed batsman's absence, Rahul has emerged as one of the top contenders for the opener's slot in the limited-overs format.

"Runs against SL (Sri Lanka) don't count. If I was chairman of selectors, I won't pick Dhawan in the T20 WC squad. There is no competition between him and Rahul. Only one winner," Srikkanth said on Star Sports.

KL Rahul posts picture with Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty on Instagram, Hardik Pandya calls them 'cuties'

The 34-year-old Dhawan while interacting with the broadcasters said that he is looking forward to a "new start" in a new year and wants to win the World Cup for India.

"Lots of injuries last year, but it's part and parcel of the game. It's a new year, looking forward to a new start. I always take things in a positive manner. Injuries are natural, just take them in my stride. Looking forward to scoring lots of runs this year, be a more impactful player, win matches for my team and win the World Cup. This series is a good opportunity for me to score runs. Am always developing my game, developing new shots," said the southpaw.

Meanwhile, India's opening game against Sri Lanka was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to rain in Guwahati. Jasprit Bumrah was set to return to action for India after recovering from a back injury, but his first appearance since September will have to wait.

Home captain Virat Kohli won the toss and chose to bowl, yet early evening rain meant there was no play possible, to the disappointment of a large crowd at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium.

Spectators entertained themselves with a mass singalong while waiting for news of pitch inspections before a final decision was announced shortly before 10 pm local time.

The second game in the three-match series is scheduled for Tuesday at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.