Kuldeep Yadav is a product of former India coach Anil Kumble: Suresh Raina

Mumbai, Oct 12: India discard Suresh Raina on Thursday (October 12) praised young India spinner Kuldeep Yadav for his recent exploits in international cricket and said credit for the same goes to former head coach Anil Kumble for guiding the youngster at an early stage.

India-NZ series schedule

"Kuldeep (Yadav) is doing very well and the credit goes to Anil Bhai (Anil Kumble). He worked really hard with him," Raina told reporters at an event here.

"I was talking to him (Kuldeep) in the IPL and he always use to message Anil Bhai. He is the product of Anil Kumble.

"He (Kuldeep) has done well with (former Australian chinaman) Brad Hogg. He is the guy who will change everything in bowling department," he said.

The 22-year-old chinaman from Kanpur was impressive in his debut Test series against Australia and recently became only the third bowler in India's ODI history to take a hat-trick against the Aussies.

Kuldeep also picked up a hattrick during Under-19 World Cup in 2014.

Raina along with Olympian Kavita Raut launched the logo of Skechers Performance Goa River Marathon which will be held on December 10.

Working on his personal fitness:

Raina has been out of the Indian team for a long time and the 30-year-old said he is working hard to earn his place back in the team.

"I am working hard and there is nothing tough in life, if you enjoy your process and enjoy your cricket and I have always done that," he said.

"When I got injured that was a difficult time of my life. So it (the comeback) is nothing and I am enjoying it and things will come in my time," the former Chennai Super Kings player said. There were reports that Raina failed the Yo-Yo Test.

Asked about it, Raina quipped, "You (the reporters) speak to BCCI."

UP lose their Ranji Trophy opener:

Raina-led Uttar Pradesh were defeated by Railways in their opening game in Ranji Trophy after they were bundled out for 72 in the fourth innings chasing 94.

On the loss, Raina said, "The boys are still learning. The wicket was little different. We have still five more games to go and after that match we had a chat.

"In the Duleep trophy you have seen wicket and its not in my hand to win the toss. So we had to bat on the fourth day and it wasn't easy," he signed off.

(With inputs from PTI)