Kurtis Patterson added to Australia Test squad

Patterson, 25, was the pick of the batsmen for a Cricket Australia XI in a tour match played in Hobart last week.

The left-hander made two unbeaten scores of 157 and 102 in the drawn match, enough to earn a call-up.

"The national selection panel has added Kurtis Patterson to the squad for the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka," Australia national selector Trevor Hohns said in a statement.

"Kurtis has been pushing his case for selection for some time, he has been a consistent top-order player for New South Wales, was a member of the Australian A tour of India prior to the commencement of our summer, and was most recently selected to compete in the day-night tour match against Sri Lanka in Hobart.

He's been piling on the runs all season, and now has received a call up to the Australian Test squad. Congratulations Kurtis Patterson! — NSW Blues (@CricketNSWBlues) January 20, 2019

"We have been asking batters around the country to score hundreds if they want to be considered for selection, and given Kurtis' consistent performances for NSW and his two unbeaten centuries in last week's tour match against our upcoming opponent, Sri Lanka, we believe he deserves to be added to the Test squad.

"Kurtis has joined the squad in Brisbane today to commence our preparations for the first Test starting on Thursday."

Patterson has scored 428 runs at an average of 47.55 in the Sheffield Shield this season.

After the first Test in Brisbane, Australia and Sri Lanka head to Canberra for the second match beginning February 1.